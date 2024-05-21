Lainey Wilson's Nashville bar will open the same day as the headlining concert





Lainey Wilson is a week away from the busiest (and biggest) Music City weekend of her career. She announced that her just-announced Bell Bottoms Up bar and venue will open on May 31, 2024. This date coincides with the first of two evenings where she headlines at the Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville. These dates, of course, come just a week before Wilson's appearances at the 51st Annual CMA Fest, where the recent Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year will appear at both the Fan Fair X and at Nissan Stadium for the evening of the festival. -festivities time. The “Country's Cool Again” singer took social networks and said his fans should “Take off their panties and plan to check it out on Broadway before my country's Cool Again tour kicks off this weekend in Nashville!” Need a break? Play the USA TODAY daily crossword puzzle. When was the Wilson Bar announced? Two weeks ago, the Grammy-winning country artist announced the upcoming opening of a three-story, 27,000-square-foot space at 120 South 3rd Avenue on Lower Broadway, which would serve as a “destination for all ( fans) to visit and create new memories in, in the heart of country music city. Elements of the bar will celebrate the artist's branding and roots, including a Western nightclub-themed rooftop, two stages and four bars, as well as menu items like his favorite salads, crawfish, shrimp broths and blood sausage. The project is in partnership with TC Restaurant Group, which also operates Luke Bryan's 32 Bridge, Jason Aldean's Kitchen and Rooftop Bar, Miranda Lambert's Casa Rosa and Morgan Wallen's This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen. Regarding the opening, TC Restaurant Group Vice President of Operations Grant Burlingame said in a statement that he was “proud” to open Bell Bottoms Up as “a venue that celebrates its true mark on the industry and brings another female artist (alongside artists like Lambert and Tanya Tucker) to the forefront of Nashville's entertainment district. Does Bell Bottoms Up replace FGL House? The opening of Bell Bottoms Up follows the closing of the four-story, 22,000-square-foot former FGL House bar and restaurant from now-split duo Florida Georgia Line (country bands Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley). Florida Georgia Line was one of the first groups to capitalize on its massive success by opening a branded space on Lower Broadway, where the sight of country star names and brands has become all too common since 2017. As of May 2017, Ohio-based TC Restaurant Group operated FGL House alongside a string of venues in the 3rd Avenue neighborhood including Sun Diner, Luigi's City Pizza, honky-tonk Crazy Town, Tequila Cowboy and Wanna B's Karaoke Bar.

