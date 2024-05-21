Ranbir Kapoor's niece Samara Sahni reveals why she calls him RK and says Nani Neetu Kapoor is strict with her | Bollywood News

Ranbir Kapoor has often expressed his fondness for his niece Samara Sahni, who is the daughter of his sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and Bharat Sahni. The 13-year-old was recently spotted posing alongside the Animal actor at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh's birthday party. Now, Samara has opened up about her famous mom, as well as her parents. She said that she calls Ranbir 'RK' on his insistence.

Riddhima will be seen in season 3 of Karan Johar's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

I heard that he was a naughty child when they (Ranbir and Riddhima) were babies, said Samara, who was quickly interrupted by her mother, Riddhima. But he was studying! When Bharat pointed out that Ranbir being naughty as a child doesn't give Samara the right to be mischievous, she reacted: “You did all these naughty things when you were a baby, so I can do these things well . I can be as naughty as possible because you (Riddhima and Ranbir) were both naughty when you were babies.

Riddhima, who is a jewelry designer, revealed that Samara loves listening to stories of Ranbir and his childhood misdeeds. At the table, she insists that I share what RK did when he was a baby. She kept asking, “Tell me all these naughty stories,” she replied, adding, “Our generation was something else.” We had so much fun. Ranbir and I were jumping in the obtained (sewage) in front of our grandfather's house. We make friends with the house helps and the drivers' children and look forward to playing with them.

Riddhima also spoke about how her mother and actor Neetu Kapoor brought discipline to Samara in an interview with Galatta India. My mother is on my team. She knows what I'm going through with her. She is very strict when it comes to Sam (Samara). She says, 'My daughter is the only one who disciplines her.? (How will my daughter alone be able to bring discipline to him?) I must help my child. My mother-in-law, on the contrary, is very kind, she says.

In a previous interview, Ranbir also opened up about his relationship with his niece Samara. “I have a niece called Samara who is 11 now, and she is a bit shy, she also lives in Delhi, but during her growing up years we were quite close. Now she's at that delicate age where boys are a little… But I'd like to believe that I'm close to children. I'm the cool uncle but I don't like being called uncle. I tell them 'Call me RK' because I don't give an uncle label… there's a bit of a distance for people to think I'm cool. RK makes sense and I also don't want people to think I'm old. Just call me RK, Hindustan Times reported.

During his appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Ranbir revealed that before attending Jeh's birthday party, Samara asked him if there would be any paps. Before that, we went to Kareena's son's birthday party and she also came with me. So you told me earlier that RK, there will be media? I said it would. She told me acha aise pose karungi aisa pose karungi, she loves it.“