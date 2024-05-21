Video of Hollywood Hills mountain lion thrills wildlife enthusiasts – NBC Los Angeles

Vlad Polumiskov was surprised by the visit of his neighbor, a new star of the Hollywood Hills.

A stunned Polumiskov was walking home after dinner when they met in the parking lot of his apartment on Barham Boulevard.

“I parked my car and was getting ready to take my son out of the car seat,” Polumiskov said. “As I'm holding my son, I look to the left because the lights were still on, they're very bright. I look to the left and I see a huge cat, a mountain lion.”

Polumiskov returned a few hours later and the mountain lion was still hanging around, so he captured video that has wildlife watchers buzzing. The cat remained among the trees and brush bordering the parking lot before disappearing into the greenery west of Griffith Park.

The sighting at the apartment complex near Barham Boulevard, in the hills above Burbank and Toluca Lake, is still being verified by the National Park Service, which tracks lions and their movements in the mountains of Santa Monica. But fans of the famous mountain lion P-22 were excited about the possibility of Griffith Park welcoming another big cat after the death of the beloved mountain lion, aka the Hollywood Cat.

Polumiskov said this isn't his first sighting, but this time he has video proof.

“I saw a mountain lion four months ago,” he said. “No one believed me because I didn’t have the pictures. All the neighbors now call me the Cat Whisperer, the Lion Whisperer.

Despite his fame, P-22 likely lived a solitary life, wandering Griffith Park and the Hollywood Hills for about a decade. His death in 2022 left a mountain lion-shaped hole in the hearts of wildlife enthusiasts. The big cat has been recognized as an animal ambassador who has helped people better understand the behavior of mountain lions and how they move through the wild urban landscape of Los Angeles.

“I thought Griffith Park would never be the same,” said Beth Pratt of the National Wildlife Federation. “And then I thought, you know, it'll never be the same because we know what to do. And now have a new mountain lion and Los Angeles will know what to do because of the P-22.”

The newly spotted mountain lion, which did not appear fazed by Polumiskov's car headlights, was not wearing a tracking collar. If the sighting is confirmed and the cat is captured and fitted with an NPS tracking collar, it will be nicknamed P-122, Pratt said. But Polumiskov came up with a Hollywood-themed nickname.

Residents have been advised to give the big cat plenty of space if they see it.

“He wasn't afraid of the lights, that's why you know they call that cat Leonardo DiCaprio,” Polumiskov said. “P-22 was the Brad Pitt of the Hollywood Hills. He will be the Leonardo DiCaprio because he is not afraid of the lights.”

Last week in Woodland Hills, a homeowner reported a mountain lion in her yard, but it was much smaller than the one in Polumiskov's neighborhood.

JP Rose, director of urban wilderness policy at the Center for Biological Diversity, called the sighting “a wonderful reminder that the iconic mountain lions live among us, even in one of the most populous cities in the United States.”

“Like P-22, this young cat must navigate dangerous roads, developments and poisons in the landscape to survive,” Rose said in a statement. “It's a good time for state lawmakers to vote this week on two bills that would improve wildlife connectivity and restrict the use of rat poisons. Hopefully they will take this opportunity to pass the Open Space Act and the Poison-Free Wildlife Act so our wild neighbors can thrive.

The P-22 has long been the face of the NPS lion tracking project.

He was euthanized in December 2022 after a series of strange behaviors that raised concerns about his health. Experts captured the cat and determined it was suffering from various health issues, leading to the decision to euthanize it.

The sighting comes about a month after construction of a highway wildlife crossing, designed to preserve Southern California's mountain lions and other animals, reached a major milestone.

Construction crews have installed the first beam that will support the horizontal span of the crossing on Highway 101 in Agoura Hills. The giant beam was placed overnight on the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing, a green space bridge located in Liberty Canyon near Agoura Hills.

The crossing will provide more space for mountain lions and other animals surrounded by urban sprawl to move. Big cats, coyotes, deer, lizards, snakes and other creatures will benefit from a safe route to open space in the Santa Monica Mountains and better access to food and potential mates.

It is estimated that the mountain lion population in the Santa Monica Mountains could disappear within 50 years without an influx of genetic diversity. The lions are largely isolated due to highways that pose barriers to traffic in the area.

Environmentalists hope $85 million passage will ease problem

The star of the fundraising campaign was P-22. Famous for crossing two freeways and taking up residence in a massive Los Angeles park, the big cat has become a symbol of the dwindling genetic diversity of wild animals that must remain virtually trapped by sprawling development or risk becoming victims of the road.

Vehicles and toxic substances, like rat poison, are two of the biggest threats to mountain lions in Southern California.

Scientists who track cougars with GPS collars have discovered over the decades that roads largely confine the animals to the mountains that run along the coast from Malibu and through central Los Angeles to Griffith Park, where they is installed the P-22.