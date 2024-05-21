Mumbai elections: Bollywood stars lead the way to the polling booths





May 21, 2024 BOMBAI – In Mumbai, the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections attracted a dazzling number of celebrities to the polling booths. Among them, Bollywood's beloved couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made a notable appearance. Beaming with happiness, the parents-to-be were seen paired in white, spreading joy and setting an example of civic duty. Deepika, with her pregnancy glow, looked radiant in an oversized white shirt teamed with light blue denim, her baby bump subtly visible. Ranveer, matching her in a white ensemble, stood by her side as they made their way to the polling booth amid cheers and flashing cameras. Their presence was a comforting reminder of the importance of participating in the democratic process. Actor and politician Suresh Oberoi also voted in Mumbai. Speaking to the media, Oberoi said he was confident that the scorching heat would not deter Mumbaikars from voting. People will surely come to exercise their right to vote, he insisted, encouraging everyone to participate despite the difficult weather. Sanjay Dutt and his sister Priya Dutt, children of late politician and veteran actor Sunil Dutt, were also seen during the elections. Sanjay, after casting his vote, proudly showed his inked finger to the photographers and made a heartfelt appeal to the audience. I urge everyone to come out and vote, he said. Notably, Sanjay had recently clarified on social media that he would not contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, thus putting an end to the rumors doing the rounds. Another highlight of the day was the Shetty family. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, along with her mother Sunanda Shetty and sister Shamita Shetty, participated in the election process. The trio posed in front of the cameras, showing off their tattooed fingers, symbolizing their active commitment to democratic exercise. Mumbai's electoral enthusiasm did not stop there. Veteran actor Dharmendra, along with other big names like Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, also turned up to vote. This phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai covered six key constituencies: Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South and Mumbai South Central. Election activity extended beyond Mumbai, involving several other constituencies in Maharashtra, including Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi and Thane. Maharashtra, with 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second largest state in terms of parliamentary constituencies, after Uttar Pradesh. This vast electoral exercise, carried out in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, is an important event in the country's democratic calendar. The final results are eagerly awaited on June 4. Despite the high turnout, voter turnout in Mumbai faced challenges. By 1 p.m., the city had recorded a disappointing turnout of less than 30 percent. Mumbai North recorded a turnout of 26.78 per cent, while Mumbai North Central recorded a slightly better turnout of 28.05 per cent. Other areas like Mumbai North East, Mumbai North West, Mumbai South and Mumbai South Central hovered around similar figures, reflecting the city's difficulty in mobilizing voters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://asianews.network/mumbai-elections-bollywood-stars-lead-the-way-to-polling-booths/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos