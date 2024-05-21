Entertainment
Talking Travel with Hollywood Actor Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx is an award-winning actor, singer and comedian. His recent works include leading roles in The funeralin addition to lending his voice in Strays for Universal and the Oscar-winning animated film Soul. He is an executive producer and stars in several Netflix projects: They cloned Tyrone for which he was nominated for a Gotham Award and an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor; Day shift; and he finishes production for Back to actionreleased in 2024. Foxx's portrait of Electro in Spider-Man: No Way Home contributed to its $1.9 billion box office success.
His documentary on Luther Vandross, Luther: Never too much premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, and in 2020, Mr. Foxx won Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture at the NAACP Image Awards and received a SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Performance in a supporting male actor for his performance in Just mercy for Warner Bros.
Off-screen, Mr. Foxx is a published author, with his memoir Act like you have common sense available worldwide.
His most recent production? Mr. Foxx has teamed up with a fast-growing spirits incubator WES brands, known for its brand acceleration and innovation, for the exclusive release of BSB Whiskey, an ultra-smooth flavored whiskey. We spent two years designing and developing the new look and flavor, Brown Sugar Blend, affectionately known as BSB, is ready to make its debut and shake up the whiskey category. Mr. Foxx joins the company as brand owner and creative director.
He took some time out of his busy entrepreneurial schedule to offer us this exclusive interview about all his travels.
What is your favorite travel destination? And why?
Miami is up there, that's for sure. Hard to beat the 305!!
What was your best vacation? For what?
One trip I will always remember is when I had the chance to celebrate New Year's Eve twice, traveling from Australia to Las Vegas. Experiencing the ball in two different time zones highlighted the joy of celebrating life's opportunities with family and friends.
What's the best thing you've ever eaten?
I'm from Texas, so give me perfectly smoked ribs or brisket and I'm a happy man. BSB and BBQ are a match made in heaven. We even talked about making BSB barbecue sauce later.
What is your favorite restaurant in the world and why?
For me, it's about who I'm with, so my family and I like Nobu Malibu or Mr. Chows in Beverly Hills. I spent a lot of time partying at these two places.
What is your favorite hotel in the world and why?
Four Seasons has some pretty amazing places, I heard the new one in Cabo is off the hook. A place where the kids can have fun and I can relax.
Describe your favorite hotel experience.
The MGM mansion in Las Vegas. Private pools, exceptional service. Piano in both bedrooms, which is always a plus for me. Obviously, all the access to MGM family restaurants makes it easy. Thanks also to my BetMGM family.
What was the first trip you took, after you felt like you had done it professionally and been successful?
I have been able to take my family to the south of France and rent a boat on several occasions. It’s been really fun and special. There's something about being a boat and looking back at the land that gives you real perspective.
Do you typically fly first class or private jet?
It depends, there are times, especially for work, when doing what we need to do, the only way to do it is to take a private flight.
Who do you think is the best concierge in the world? Tell me about this.
My manager Rick Yorn is the best concierge in the world. He's been everywhere and knows everyone. If it's good, he ate there too.
Which hotel chains do you prefer?
I appreciate Oriental Mandarin hotels and Four Seasons.
Which brand of luggage do you prefer? For what?
Louis Vuitton. What is there to say? LV!
Best packing tip?
Pack light and bring back memories and keepsakes. Forging meaningful connections and lasting memories is something I find truly special about venturing to new places. My new whiskey, BSB, shares this mantra, it's an ode to my personal philosophy that brings people together to celebrate life and have fun.
What’s the best souvenir you’ve ever bought while traveling?
I once bought a special watch for my sister and gave it to her. I think we were in London. I promise you my sister Deidra deserves the best of the best.
What's always in your carry-on suitcase?
I always keep salt and vinegar chips on hand for snacks. These are my favorite comfort foods and perfect for traveling. I also can't go on a trip without music; I loaded up my laptop with stuff to listen to. Usually I have a script with me, especially if it's something I'm developing for my production company.
What do you always order at Room Service?
I keep it light! Salmon, vegetables, rice. I also love turkey burgers.
What beauty/health/wellness items do you always take with you when you travel?
To be honest, I like to travel with my trainer to make sure I train well. He holds me accountable and makes sure I keep moving forward. I also like to try to find a local place to play basketball.
How do you stay so fit and healthy when you travel?
Portion control! For me, it's about balance. It's all about eating right and being smart about what you put in your body. I definitely don't mind a cheat meal during the holidays, as long as I know how to balance it with the good stuff. After all, life is all about savoring and appreciating. I'm also obsessed with pickleball, I can't get enough of it. In fact, I'm so passionate about the game that I started my own paddle company called The Best Paddle. Consult us on thebestpaddlecom.
What's on your bucket list and why?
I have to say that Ibiza and the Maldives are on my travel bucket list! I made a film where the character fantasized about the Maldives and ever since then I wanted to go there. I also want to go to Russia and Iceland for these lagoons. I like being warm when it's so cold.
Favorite airport?
The one that takes me home. Or, some of these island airports in the Caribbean are pretty awesome and the people are very welcoming. Dublin Airport is also easy!
Most memorable flight experience?
Looking back on my trip from Australia to Las Vegas for New Years, it turns out to be my most memorable flying experience. The anticipation of joining people about to welcome the new year in a different state and country was something I will always cherish.
If you were stranded on an island, what piece of food would you take that you could snack on endlessly?
Blackberries or fruits, the kind of food you can enjoy as much as you want.
