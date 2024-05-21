



As if Donald Trump wanted to spend more time in court, his campaign is now threatening to sue the creators of The apprentice after it was reported that the biopic, premiering at Cannes on Monday, featured a scene in which Sebastian Stans Trump violently rapes his first wife. We will take legal action to address the blatantly false claims made by these fake filmmakers, campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. This garbage is pure fiction that sensationalizes long-debunked lies. Cheung went on to call the film election interference by Hollywood elites on the same level as the criminal charges against Trump in four separate cases over the last year, which Cheung called illegal trials of Biden. This film is pure malicious smear, should not see the light of day and does not even deserve a place in the direct-to-DVD section of a bargain bin at a soon-to-be-closed discount movie store, Cheung spat, he its place in a dumpster fire. Ali Abbasi's film, which apparently opens with a warning about the fictional nature of the events depicted in the film, shows a heavily revamped Stan as the rising tycoon sexually assaulting Ivana Trump (Maria Bakalova) after forcing her on the ground. An insider familiar with the project said Variety that the scene is violent and uncomfortable. Did I find your G-spot? the movies Trump requests next, according to The Guardian. Ivana, who died in July 2022 at age 73, first accused her former husband of rape during a divorce deposition in 1989. Trump denied the allegations at the time, and Ivana later contradicted her own claims, bringing them back in 2015 as completely baseless. It's not just the former president's anger that has been fueled by the film, which does not yet have a distributor. Billionaire and Trump friend Dan Snyder is reportedly crazy about his friend's portrayal in the film, which he believes (for some reason) would be positive, a belief that led him to invest in the film. Sources familiar with the matter say Snyder took issue with several aspects of the film and weighed in on what should be changed. Variety reported Monday morning. At this point, Trump had not yet taken a position on The apprentice. A source said Variety that a word from him, whether positive or negative, would be like a gift.

