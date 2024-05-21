



The latest headlines from our journalists across the United States delivered straight to your inbox every weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from the United States Actor Terrance Howard shared a number of eyebrow-raising beliefs in a wild episode of Joe Rogans' podcast, claiming he can kill gravity and attempting to debunk the Pythagorean theorem. Howard, who starred in Accident, Empire And Iron Maninsisted on a Sunday episode of the Joe Rogan Experience that he could reconstruct Saturn without gravity and said he simply didn't believe in the number zero. Joe Rogan talks about the Joe Rogan experience. Terrance Howard, a recent guest, went on the show to tout his conspiracy theories. ( Getty Images ) We were about to kill gravity. We're about to kill their God, gravity, and they don't want that, Howard told Rogan, showing him a video of how the Kingpins can rid Saturn of gravity. And there are rings without animation. There are the rings and the hexagon which are observed at the very top with no dark matter, no dark energy, no gravity, showing that it is an external, internal and external force pushing downward that creates the planet. Rogan seemed intrigued by the episode, available on YouTube, and continued to ask Howard about his conspiracy theories. Joe Rogan talks about the Joe Rogan experience. Terrance Howard, a recent guest, went on the show to tout his conspiracy theories. ( The Joe Rogan Experience ) If you're right, so many people are wrong, Rogan said. Howard replied: Everyone is wrong. The universe supports me, he said. All these physicists say something different, but none of them have 97 patents. None of them introduced a new form of theft. The actor claimed that a patent he owned at one time was the foundation of virtual reality technology. He also said that the problem with the Pythagorean theorem is that ancient mathematicians believed the world was flat. Howard then took the conversation in a different but no less strange direction, telling Rogan that he even remembers the day he was born. I remember being circumcised. I remember the whole nine, he told the podcast host. At least one person on social networks called the episode one of Rogan's best. Howard has maintained some of his outlandish beliefs for some time. He previously said he studied engineering at Pratt University, but dropped out after arguing with a professor over the value of a one-time. If one times one equals one, that means two has no value because one time itself has no effect, he said at the time. One times one equals two because the square root of four is two, so what is the square root of two? There should be one, but they were told there were two, and that can't be the case. While speaking on a talk show in 2013, Howard claimed to have a doctorate from South Carolina State University in applied materials engineering and chemical engineering. It was later revealed that the school had awarded the actor an honorary degree.

