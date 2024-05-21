Simon Kinberg considered for Paramount film





Long duration X-Men producer Simon Kinberg is turning his attention to a new franchise. The multi-hyphenate is in talks to produce a new Star Trek feature for Paramount Pictures, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed. If all goes well, the door would be open for him to take an active creative role in the rest of the cinematic side of the famous franchise. Alex Kurtzman and Akiva Goldsman are the lead creative producers of Star Trekon the television side. The project in which Kinberg would participate is already in very active development. Toby Haynes, who directed episodes of Star Wars series Andor, is on board to direct the new feature, with Seth Grahame-Smith writing the screenplay. The project would take place decades before the events of the 2009 film directed by JJ Abrams, likely in modern times. This is said to involve the creation of Starfleet and humanity's first contact with extraterrestrial life. Abrams remains involved with the new project as a producer. There is no release date for the feature film, but the studio has signaled that it would like a 2025 opening. The franchise's machinations are unfolding against the backdrop of a potential sale of Paramount, which could end up in the hands of Sony or Skydance. There was no Star Trek film from Star Trek Beyondreleased in 2016. In recent years, hiking has lived primarily on the small screen, boldly finding new life through numerous streaming shows on Paramount+, including Discovery of Star Trek, Picard And Strange new worlds. Efforts to revive the film side, including reuniting the Abrams hiking The cast which included Chris Pine, Zoe Saldana and Simon Pegg, among others, found themselves stranded on rocky alien shores. Paramount is also reportedly developing a fourth hiking to present this cast which is described as the final chapter of this team. Kinberg rose to prominence through his writing and producing work on Fox's X-Men franchise, of which he took creative control and even made his directorial debut with Dark Phoenix. He has also worked on films ranging from Murder on the Orient Express at The Martianas well as select Star Wars projects. And he has previously worked with Grahame-Smith, as co-writer and executive producer on his adaptation of ABraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter. Puck was the first to report that Kinberg was in negotiations to reboot the Star Trek movie franchise.

