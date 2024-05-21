



Matthew Perry's death investigated after ketamine was found in actor's blood Updated: 4:39 p.m. CDT May 21, 2024 WCVBILLIONEWSCENTER FIVE AT 5:30. I'm back to the latest news. We've been tracking autopsy results that revealed actor Matthew Perry died, at least in part from the known effects of the drug known as ketamine. DOCTOR SCOTT HADLAND IS A DRUG ADDICTION SPECIALIST AT MASS GENERAL HOSPITAL, AND HE'S JOINING US NOW TO TALK MORE. Dr. Hadland, thank you for your time. THANK YOU FOR. SO WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT THIS DRUG AND WHAT CAN IT DO TO THE BODY? Well, ketamine is a drug commonly used as an anesthetic in surgery. WHAT IT DOES WHEN IT'S IN THE BODY IS ITS ACT ON THE BRAIN TO CAUSE DISSOCIATION AND MAKE SOMEONE FEEL LIKE THEY'RE NOT PRESENT AT HIGHER DOSES. MAY CAUSE SOMEONE TO LOSS OF CONSCIENCE. AND IT IS ALSO AN EFFECTIVE TREATMENT FOR CURRENT PAIN. And you can see why it would be an effective anesthetic. INCREASINGLY RECENTLY, IT HAS ALSO BEEN USED AS A FORM OF TREATMENT FOR PEOPLE SUFFERING FROM DEPRESSION RESISTANT TO OTHER DRUGS. DEVENS. And in fact, it turns out that Matthew Perry was receiving this kind of treatment. BUT THIS TREATMENT IS WHEN KETAMINE IS ACTUALLY ADMINISTERED IN A HEALTH CARE FACILITY. THE PATIENT IS CAREFULLY OBSERVED, OFTEN GIVEN IN A HOSPITAL, AND THE LAST TREATMENT HE RECEIVED WAS ABOUT A WEEK AND A HALF BEFORE HIS DEATH. And so the medical examiner's report tells us that this was probably not related to his death. In fact, what probably caused his death was that he took ketamine separately at home. AND KETAMINE IS A DRUG THAT CAN SOMETIMES BE ABUSED. This way people will use it recreationally or. IN sort of, uh, personally and it's very dangerous when he does that, when he's used that way, it turns out he has a history or he has a history of heart disease. And probably what happened was, you know, high dose ketamine overstimulates the heart, which probably caused him to pass out. And then it made him drown. Yeah, the levels in his blood are too high to come from a treatment sought in a professional setting. So the autopsy report also showed another drug in his system, apparently the one to use. IT IS USED TO TREAT OPIOID USE DISORDER. SO HOW COULD THIS HAVE PLAYED A ROLE IN ALL THIS TOO? THAT'S RIGHT. In fact, the medical examiner's report suggests it probably wasn't strongly related to his death. THE DRUG WAS BUPRENORPHINE, WHICH ALSO SOMETIMES HAS ITS BRAND NAME, SUBOXONE. IT IS A VERY COMMON RESCUE AND VERY SAFE DRUG USED TO TREAT OPIOID USE DISORDER OR OPIOID ADDICTION. AND IN HIS CASE IT WAS FOUND IN HIS BLOOD STREAM IN THERAPEUTIC DOSES, WHICH MEANS HE IS PROBABLY TAKING THE DRUG EITHER TO TREAT OPIOID ADDICTION OR PERHAPS PAIN SOMETIMES USED THIS MANNER. BUT HE PROBABLY TAKEN IT AS PRESCRIBED AND THE FORENSIC DOCTOR DOES NOT BELIEVE IT SIGNIFICANTLY CONTRIBUTED TO HIS DEATH. ALL RIGHT. GO Matthew Perry's death investigated after ketamine was found in actor's blood Updated: 4:39 p.m. CDT May 21, 2024 An investigation has been launched into the death of Matthew Perry and how the “Friends” actor was given the anesthetic ketamine, which has been ruled a contributing factor in his death. Los Angeles Police Capt. Scot Williams said in an email Tuesday that the police department had been working with the Drug Enforcement Agency and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to investigate why the 54-year-old star had that much ketamine in his system when he died in October. The investigation was first reported by TMZ. Perry was found unconscious in the hot tub at his Los Angeles home. His autopsy, released in December, found that the amount of ketamine in Perry's blood was within the range used for general anesthesia during surgery. The medication is sometimes used to treat depression. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner said in the autopsy report that Perry also drowned in the “heated end of his swimming pool,” but that that was a secondary factor in his death, considered a accident. According to Perry's autopsy, people close to the actor told investigators he was receiving ketamine infusion therapy, an treatment used to treat depression and anxiety. But the medical examiner said his last treatment, a week and a half earlier, would not explain the levels of ketamine in Perry's blood. The drug is usually metabolized within a few hours. 