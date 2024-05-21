Entertainment
Seth Rogen on Why Movies Aren't Dead and Picks Hollywood Battles
Seth Rogen has branched out into television in a big way: as the star and EP of Apple TV+'s “Platonic,” executive producer of Prime Video's “The Boys” franchise, animated series like “Invincible” and ” Sausage Party: Foodtopia”, and his upcoming Hollywood satire “The Studio”, also for Apple. But he is still optimistic about cinema as well. “I think people still love movies,” he says VarietyAwards Circuit Podcast. “Last year, a lot of films did very well. I think if movies disappeared, they would have done so a long time ago. »
Rogen is passionate about this. “The paintings still exist. People still go to museums! There are things flashier or more “interesting” than oil on canvas, but people still flock from all over the world, enough to keep the museums open. It's not necessary for a lot of people to like the films for the films to continue. It's always been a very small percentage of the population that actually goes to see movies.
What Rogen sees, and what “The Studio” will address, is the terror he sees in the industry these days. “These are people who are really struggling to navigate this environment,” he says. “I would say the most common trait we see in people who work in the executive sector is pure panic. A real feeling that at any moment everything could fall apart for them personally. Because it's 100% true. We saw it, we saw people coming and going. We present shows to people, this show, we presented it in one place and, like literally, between the time we presented it and the next day, the person we presented it to was fired.
As for TV? “We've always been somewhat agnostic about who was giving us the money,” he says. “Same with television. I always explain to the slightly younger people I work with that when I was young, TV and cinema were not at the same level. When we were making “Freaks and Geeks,” all we wanted to do was be in movies. When we were doing “40 Year Old Virgin” and all that, it was like the movies were here and the TV was there. And now that's not the case at all. Colin Farrell, in a TV show! Robert Downey Jr. is in a TV show! »
Rogen admits it's a little harder to make the kind of low-budget films he and his producing partner Evan Goldberg make these days. But that's where television comes in handy. But still, “we can also make films. I'm sure it will be back in a few years. We just made a deal with Universal, they have a lot of incentive to make movies in theaters.
In this episode of Variety An awards circuit podcast, Rogen talks about “Platonic” and what the show did to make it clear that this wouldn't turn into a romantic relationship. We also discussed his growth in the company, his busy roster that includes everything from “The Boys” and “Invincible” to his new Apple TV+ show and what a season two of “Platonic” could look like. Listen below!
Co-created, directed and co-written by Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco, “Platonic” stars Rogen and Rose Byrne as two former best friends approaching midlife who reconnect after a long breakup. The duo's friendship leads them on crazy adventures and disrupts their relationships with others – but don't worry, as the title suggests, it's all completely platonic.
The series is extremely relatable for anyone in their 40s and, in the case of Rogen's character, for people at that stage of life who are still figuring things out. Rogen admits there's a bit of him in his character.
“It's all very, in some ways, exaggerated compared to my own personality on the show,” Rogen says of Will, who is a craft beer brewer more interested in perfecting his creation than running his microbrewery. Rogen says he sees some comparison to how he operated as the head of a film and television production company.
“On the show, my character just doesn't care about the financial side of things and is really driven by the artistic side of it all,” Rogen said. “And also, wanting to seem interesting and cool and being materialistic in that way. This is all very personal and I have been guilty of these things over the years. Something that is a constant conflict in my life, that is playing out right now in my life, is how well do you play by the rules with the people who are financially responsible for the things that you do? How much are you investing and trying to do what you think is interesting? And to what extent are you alienating the people you work with? And that makes you trust yourself to be reasonable so as not to blow the whole thing apart?
However, Rogen has been in this field for decades and has an interesting perspective on how his thinking and approach to the business has evolved. “There are certain things about me from back then that are probably things I could exploit more. And I think there are a lot of things that I did back then that are very stupid and that I shouldn't exploit,” he says. “Overall, I think I'm learning and moving forward very quickly. And sometimes I even think back to things I said, like a month ago, and I'm like, “What was I thinking?” I try to be someone who really admits when he's wrong. And it's difficult, and I often experience a lot of resistance at first. And I really try to ask myself, “Why am I so resistant to this thing? That's probably because it's true. Or bother me in some way.
“I think when I was younger, I wasn't equipped to deal with the things that I'm older than,” he adds. “And I've seen in my own career, yes, digging into things that maybe weren't the right thing. Picking your battles, I think, is something I've gotten better at over the years. When to really fight and when to let yourself be overwhelmed.
What were some of these battles? Rogen says it often came down to a matter of marketing and wanting more control over the message once his creation was out in the world. “At least in movies and everything else, if you write a good script, you get good directors and actors, they kind of leave you alone,” he says. “But once the movie comes out, that's when a lot of opinions come into play and you can really lose control of something. And that's why I kind of became a producer, and it's still the thing that I think creates the most conflict in my everyday life.
How does he choose his battles now? “I think I've improved, I hope. There are people who work with me now who listen to this like they don't care. But I hope I've gotten better at it.
Also in this episode: 'Fargo' star Lamorne Morris discusses his character's fate on that series, as well as his omnipresent presence these days as a bank spokesperson – and his role in the upcoming film about the original cast of “Saturday Night Live.” , “SNL 1975.”
Variety's “Awards Circuit” podcast, produced by Michael Schneider, is your one-stop listen for lively conversations about the best in film and television. Each week, “Awards Circuit” features interviews with top talent and creatives in film and television; discussions and debates about awards races and industry headlines; and much more. Subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify or wherever you download podcasts. New episodes are released every week.
|
Sources
2/ https://variety.com/2024/tv/awards/seth-rogen-platonic-tv-hollywood-lamorne-morris-1236012006/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Britain's new dangerous cycling attack will achieve almost nothing | cycling
- Seth Rogen on Why Movies Aren't Dead and Picks Hollywood Battles
- First, look at the nearly completed Cricket World Cup stadium in Nassau County
- Kelly Osbourne Shares 'Fashion Police' Regrets, Slams Former Co-Host Giuliana Rancic
- 2D materials: the catalyst for future quantum technologies
- Two people have died, another in a critical condition after a fiery crash south of Coffs Harbour
- Sexually transmitted diseases on the rise in many regions, new WHO report finds
- Concern among residents after a 4.4 magnitude earthquake occurred near Naples
- Matthew Perry's death investigated after ketamine was found in actor's blood
- National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology welcomes new directors and appoints new chairman
- Takeaways from Donald Trump's secret trial defense
- UAE lays foundation stone for Mohamed bin Zayed-Joko Widodo Mangrove Research Center