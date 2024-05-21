Seth Rogen on Why Movies Aren't Dead and Picks Hollywood Battles

Seth Rogen has branched out into television in a big way: as the star and EP of Apple TV+'s “Platonic,” executive producer of Prime Video's “The Boys” franchise, animated series like “Invincible” and ” Sausage Party: Foodtopia”, and his upcoming Hollywood satire “The Studio”, also for Apple. But he is still optimistic about cinema as well. “I think people still love movies,” he says VarietyAwards Circuit Podcast. “Last year, a lot of films did very well. I think if movies disappeared, they would have done so a long time ago. »

Rogen is passionate about this. “The paintings still exist. People still go to museums! There are things flashier or more “interesting” than oil on canvas, but people still flock from all over the world, enough to keep the museums open. It's not necessary for a lot of people to like the films for the films to continue. It's always been a very small percentage of the population that actually goes to see movies.

What Rogen sees, and what “The Studio” will address, is the terror he sees in the industry these days. “These are people who are really struggling to navigate this environment,” he says. “I would say the most common trait we see in people who work in the executive sector is pure panic. A real feeling that at any moment everything could fall apart for them personally. Because it's 100% true. We saw it, we saw people coming and going. We present shows to people, this show, we presented it in one place and, like literally, between the time we presented it and the next day, the person we presented it to was fired.

As for TV? “We've always been somewhat agnostic about who was giving us the money,” he says. “Same with television. I always explain to the slightly younger people I work with that when I was young, TV and cinema were not at the same level. When we were making “Freaks and Geeks,” all we wanted to do was be in movies. When we were doing “40 Year Old Virgin” and all that, it was like the movies were here and the TV was there. And now that's not the case at all. Colin Farrell, in a TV show! Robert Downey Jr. is in a TV show! »

Rogen admits it's a little harder to make the kind of low-budget films he and his producing partner Evan Goldberg make these days. But that's where television comes in handy. But still, “we can also make films. I'm sure it will be back in a few years. We just made a deal with Universal, they have a lot of incentive to make movies in theaters.

In this episode of Variety An awards circuit podcast, Rogen talks about “Platonic” and what the show did to make it clear that this wouldn't turn into a romantic relationship. We also discussed his growth in the company, his busy roster that includes everything from “The Boys” and “Invincible” to his new Apple TV+ show and what a season two of “Platonic” could look like. Listen below!

Co-created, directed and co-written by Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco, “Platonic” stars Rogen and Rose Byrne as two former best friends approaching midlife who reconnect after a long breakup. The duo's friendship leads them on crazy adventures and disrupts their relationships with others – but don't worry, as the title suggests, it's all completely platonic.

The series is extremely relatable for anyone in their 40s and, in the case of Rogen's character, for people at that stage of life who are still figuring things out. Rogen admits there's a bit of him in his character.

“It's all very, in some ways, exaggerated compared to my own personality on the show,” Rogen says of Will, who is a craft beer brewer more interested in perfecting his creation than running his microbrewery. Rogen says he sees some comparison to how he operated as the head of a film and television production company.

“On the show, my character just doesn't care about the financial side of things and is really driven by the artistic side of it all,” Rogen said. “And also, wanting to seem interesting and cool and being materialistic in that way. This is all very personal and I have been guilty of these things over the years. Something that is a constant conflict in my life, that is playing out right now in my life, is how well do you play by the rules with the people who are financially responsible for the things that you do? How much are you investing and trying to do what you think is interesting? And to what extent are you alienating the people you work with? And that makes you trust yourself to be reasonable so as not to blow the whole thing apart?

However, Rogen has been in this field for decades and has an interesting perspective on how his thinking and approach to the business has evolved. “There are certain things about me from back then that are probably things I could exploit more. And I think there are a lot of things that I did back then that are very stupid and that I shouldn't exploit,” he says. “Overall, I think I'm learning and moving forward very quickly. And sometimes I even think back to things I said, like a month ago, and I'm like, “What was I thinking?” I try to be someone who really admits when he's wrong. And it's difficult, and I often experience a lot of resistance at first. And I really try to ask myself, “Why am I so resistant to this thing? That's probably because it's true. Or bother me in some way.

“I think when I was younger, I wasn't equipped to deal with the things that I'm older than,” he adds. “And I've seen in my own career, yes, digging into things that maybe weren't the right thing. Picking your battles, I think, is something I've gotten better at over the years. When to really fight and when to let yourself be overwhelmed.

What were some of these battles? Rogen says it often came down to a matter of marketing and wanting more control over the message once his creation was out in the world. “At least in movies and everything else, if you write a good script, you get good directors and actors, they kind of leave you alone,” he says. “But once the movie comes out, that's when a lot of opinions come into play and you can really lose control of something. And that's why I kind of became a producer, and it's still the thing that I think creates the most conflict in my everyday life.

How does he choose his battles now? “I think I've improved, I hope. There are people who work with me now who listen to this like they don't care. But I hope I've gotten better at it.

Also in this episode: 'Fargo' star Lamorne Morris discusses his character's fate on that series, as well as his omnipresent presence these days as a bank spokesperson – and his role in the upcoming film about the original cast of “Saturday Night Live.” , “SNL 1975.”

Variety's “Awards Circuit” podcast, produced by Michael Schneider, is your one-stop listen for lively conversations about the best in film and television. Each week, “Awards Circuit” features interviews with top talent and creatives in film and television; discussions and debates about awards races and industry headlines; and much more. Subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify or wherever you download podcasts. New episodes are released every week.