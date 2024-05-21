'Prison Break' Star Sarah Wayne Callies Claims Actor Spit in Her Face on Set of Hit Series

'Prison Break' star Sarah Wayne Callies says a pretty serious offense took place behind the scenes of the hit series.

Callies, who starred as Sara Tancredi on the FOX show, recently launched a podcast with her former co-star Paul Adelstein, in which they rewatch and reflect on each episode of “Prison Break.” The show ran for five seasons, starting in 2005. Its final season aired in 2017.

She appeared on theGeneral ideas with Rachel Bilson & Olivia Allen” podcast and spoke candidly about her time on the drama series.

'PRISON BREAK' STAR WENTWORTH MILLER REVEALS HE WAS DIAGNOSIS WITH AUTISM

Callies and Bilson were linked to each other, as Bilson previously worked on a podcast during which she revisited her time on “The OC.”

Callies says that before she started the podcast, it was difficult to look back on that part of her life.

“I couldn’t get past the toxic, painful parts,” she explained.

“What I've discovered over the last few years as I've been writing and directing and enjoying doing scripted podcasts and stuff and just moving into non-acting parts of our storytelling world , I realize that I walk through doors that are open because of Prison Break and because of. [The] Walking Dead.” She played Lori Grimes on the hit AMC series for three seasons.

“And so I now watch these shows with so much gratitude,” she said. “I've always been grateful for my career because I feel like every day that you can say you're a working actor is a fucking miracle, but this gave me the like “of medication to go back and be able to watch those early projects despite the rampant misogyny, despite all the challenges, despite being on a show like that, being the only woman around,” she said. said about the heavily male-dominated casting.

The show's producers were also predominantly male.

The prison drama followed the Lincoln Burrows brothers played by Dominic Purcell and Michael Scofield played by Wentworth Miller. The supporting cast included several male actors, including Amaury Nolasco, Robert Knepper, Wade Williams, Rockmond Dunbar and Adelstein.

“There were two edges to that sword,” admitted Callies, who was often the only woman on set. “An actor on this show spit in my face. And I was like, holy shit. And like we'll get to that on the podcast. We'll talk about it one day,” she admitted, without naming her . co-star.

Callies said the environment on set was so bad that her husband wanted to get involved.

“There were things, like I would come home some nights and have to spend an hour convincing my husband not to hospitalize someone,” she revealed.

“Some guys were great, and some were totally gentlemen, but when you go from zero to 60, from no one knows who I am to 'I'm on the awards show carpet.' that thing they say like, “Any fool can handle adversity. You want to test a men's medal, give it success.” It was like that and again, a lot of it was also great and I made friends for life and everything. But I wasn't ready to watch him… exactly for that reason because I didn't want him to be sent into a spiral of: What did I let them do to me? tell me? What couldn't I stand?

A representative for Callies did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.