Bollywood and billionaires: India's rich and famous vote in the world's most important elections

(CNN) – Celebrities, industrialists and politicians cast their ballots in the world's largest democracy as polling stations opened in India's financial capital in a week-long national election in which Prime Minister Minister Narendra Modi is seeking another five-year term.

Voting took place on Monday in six constituencies in Mumbai, in the western state of Maharashtra, and in 43 others across the country, as millions of people went to the polls to decide who will rule the most populous country in the world.

In Mumbai, India's richest city and the birthplace of the Bollywood film industry, a group of celebrities were photographed voting, showing purple-stained index fingers, a sign that they had voted in a Indian election.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and his family leave a polling booth after voting in Mumbai on May 20, 2024. (Sujit Jaiswal/AFP/Getty Images)

The 'King of Bollywood' Shah Rukh Khan was seen leaving a polling booth in Mumbai with his family: wife Gauri, daughter Suhana and sons Aryan and Abram. On the other hand, one of the most famous Indian actors Amitabh Bachchan also cast his vote at a polling station in Andheri district.

“As responsible Indian citizens, we must exercise our right to vote this Monday in Maharashtra,” Khan wrote in X over the weekend. “Let us do our duty as Indians and vote with the best interests of our country in mind. Go out there and promote our right to vote.

Film stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who are expecting their first child this year, were also photographed, as was billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani with his wife, Nita, and son Akash.

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone arrive to vote at a polling station in Mumbai on May 20, 2024. (Sujit Jaiswal/AFP/Getty Images)

After voting on Monday, actor Akshay Kumar said he wanted to see India “developed and strong”.

Showing his ink-stained finger to local journalists, he added: “I voted… India should vote for what it thinks is right… I think the turnout will be good.”

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shows her tattooed finger after voting at a polling station in Mumbai on May 20, 2024. (Stringer/AFP/Getty Images)

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan at a polling station in Mumbai on May 20, 2024. (Stringer/AFP/Getty Images)

But, as in previous elections, turnout in Mahrashtra remained low on Monday, at 54%, including 47-55% in Mumbai's six constituencies, according to Election Commission data. For comparison, in the northeastern state of West Bengal, about 73% of eligible voters turned out to vote, data showed.

The main protagonists in the city's elections are Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the opposition Indian National Congress, and two rival factions of the Shiv Sena, a local ultranationalist group that has long played a role leading. .time a key role in Bombay politics.

Residents queue to vote on May 20, 2024 in Mumbai, India. (Credit: Satish Bate/Hindustan Times/Getty Images)

Mumbai, a city of over 12 million people, is often compared to New York and is known as the “city of dreams”, where millions of emigrants from across the country come to seek their fortune and find purpose.

It is a city of extreme wealth and extreme poverty, where skyscrapers rise above the slums and poor children beg for money from the windows of chauffeur-driven cars that take students to school. 'school.

And as long as the rich and famous vote, many of the city's migrant workers will be excluded from the elections.

Voters wait to vote in Chandivali, Mumbai, on May 20, 2024. (Satish Bate/Hindustan Times/Getty Images)

Under Indian election rules, voters can only vote in their constituency, meaning those who work outside their state must return home to vote. For many workers outside the state, especially disadvantaged daily wage earners in the unorganized sector, this is almost impossible due to the cost of the return journey.

Many Mumbai voters are concerned about rising inflation and are looking for better education and employment opportunities.

“The change I want is for things to be cheaper,” Sachin Chaudhary, a 34-year-old trader, told CNN, adding that he also wanted to see better opportunities in the employment sector.

