Matthew Perry: Los Angeles police open investigation into actor's death | Matthew Perry





Six months after Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) have launched a joint criminal investigation to determine how the Friends star obtained the prescription drug, and law enforcement. sources confirmed to the Los Angeles Times Tuesday. Perry died at the age of 54 on October 28, 2023, in a hot tub at his home in Pacific Palisades. Traces of ketamine, sometimes used to treat depression, were found in his stomach, according to the Los Angeles medical examiner. However, an autopsy revealed levels of ketamine in his blood similar to levels used during general anesthesia. At the high levels of ketamine found in his postmortem blood samples, the primary lethal effects would come from both cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression, the autopsy report said. The autopsy also identified drowning, coronary heart disease and buprenorphine, a medication used to treat opioid addiction, which Perry spoke openly about in interviews and in his 2022 memoir as contributing factors to his death. This was an accident, with no evidence of foul play. However, the LAPD and DEA are now investigating how the actor came to possess high levels of ketamine, in his system and in general. TMZ was first to report the investigationwhich mainly concerns who supplied the medicine and under what circumstances. According to the medical examiner, Perry was receiving ketamine infusion therapy to treat anxiety and depression in the days before his death. His last known infusion was a week and a half ago, meaning the ketamine found in his system during the autopsy did not come from the procedure. In her 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry opened up about her long history of substance abuse, beginning at age 14 and escalating into the spotlight during Friends, which aired on NBC from 1994 to 2004. At that point, he wrote, he was consuming as many as five dozen pills a day. He had been sober for 19 months at the time of his death, according to the medical examiner, who noted that he had no other drugs in his system and that no drugs or drug paraphernalia were found in his home. . The medical examiner also noted that the beloved actor, who once had the habit of smoking two packs of cigarettes a day, suffered from diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a group of illnesses that can cause blockage of the airways and respiratory problems. This isn't the first time federal agents have been involved in the drug-related death of a celebrity. Following Mac Miller's fatal accidental overdose in 2018, police arrested and charged Ryan Michael Reavis with selling the rapper counterfeit pills containing fentanyl. He was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison in April 2022.

