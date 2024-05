Scarlett Johansson Hires Hollywood Lawyer in OpenAI Voice Fight

The Hollywood lawyer who helped Scarlett Johansson face Walt Disney Company . represents the actress in her fight against OpenAI because of using a chatbot voice, she says, she sounds like him. John Berlinski, a partner at Los Angeles-based boutique Bird Marella whose clients include Brad Pitt, came to Johansson's aid by demanding that the ChatGPT creator remove an AI voice that she said sounded so eerily like mine. Johansson said Monday that she was forced to retain legal counsel on the issue. She said she turned down an earlier offer to voice an audio feature for the company's popular chatbot. OpenAI has since replaced the disputed voice, with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman saying it was never intended to sound like the actress. Berlinski represents Johansson in its dealings with OpenAI, which uses Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati partner David Kramer, according to a source familiar with the matter. OpenAI, Berlinski and Wilson Sonsini did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday. Johansson, one of the highest-paid actresses in the world, traveled to Berlinski in 2021 to sue Disney over its decision to release her Marvel superhero film Black Widow on the online platform Disney+ at the same time as its theatrical release. Johansson claimed the move represented a breach of his contract with Disney and hurt his compensation, which was tied to movie ticket sales. The two parties agreed in September 2021 under undisclosed terms. Berlinski worked on this case with a team at the Kasowitz litigation firm Benson Torres, where he spent eight years before joining national litigation boutique Bird, Marella, Rhow, Lincenberg, Drooks and Nessim in 2022. A former corporate counsel at NBC Universal Inc., Berlinski's private practice has notably represented several celebrities, including Bones stars Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz, for whom he obtained a $179 million arbitration award against 21st century fox and the Fox Broadcasting Company. He is also currently representing Pitt in a dispute with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie related to ownership of a French winery, according to his law firm biography. OpenAI faces increased legal scrutiny from artists and writers over its methods and the content it uses to train its software. The company faces a series of lawsuits touching on copyright and intellectual property issues. She has turned to firms such as Latham & Watkins, Morrison Foerster and Keker Van Nest & Peters for her defense in some of these cases.

