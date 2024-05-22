Plan ahead for free Vivid Sydney to help you see the light

After 3.48 million people attended Vivid Sydney 2023, another bumper turnout is expected across 23 cost-cutting evenings between Friday May 24 and Saturday June 15.

Visitors are asked to remain respectful of others and enjoy the sense of community throughout the CBD and surrounding areas, including the Sydney Opera House, The Rocks, Circular Quay, Royal Botanic Garden, Walsh Bay, Barangaroo, Machine Hall Precinct , Darling Harbour, Carriageworks and The Cargo Line in Ultimo.

Families with young children and strollers are advised to attend on generally quieter nights, Monday to Thursday, and for those wanting to experience the entire Vivid Sydney Light Walk, consider splitting the experience over three nights.

Key road closures will be in place across the Sydney CBD, Circular Quay, Darling Harbour, Haymarket, The Rocks and Walsh Bay with parking restrictions daily from 3pm and road closures at 5pm each evening of the festival, as well as additional closures on Fridays and weekends. .

Local residents are encouraged to familiarize themselves with road closures as access to properties and driveways will be restricted while roads are closed each night.

When planning a trip, it is strongly encouraged to leave the car at home and take public transport to avoid any traffic delays and get the most out of your Vivid Sydney experience. All areas of Vivid Sydney are within easy walking distance of major transport hubs and will have many additional services to help you get to and from the city.

Due to road closures, large crowds and weekend track work, transportation services will operate differently on Friday evenings and weekends during the event.

Commuters are advised to regularly check for updates to Transport for NSWs journey planner, which will be continually updated to show travel options, just like other map providers like Google Maps.

Visitors are also reminded that while ferries are a great way to see the Vivid Sydney Lights, they are very popular and will reach capacity early, particularly on weekends. Expect long lines, consider a backup transportation option, and allow plenty of extra travel time.

During the Vivid Sydney drone shows on Saturday 8, Sunday 9 and Saturday 15 June, ferries to and from Circular Quay will be affected between 9pm and 9:30pm.

Visit the Vivid Sydney website to plan your trip. It also includes transportation details, information on road closures and program highlights.

Minister of Jobs and Tourism John Graham said:

On Friday, the bright lights of Vivid Sydney will once again transform our city, mesmerizing, delighting and inspiring.

The number of visitors to Vivid Sydney in 2023 was 3.5 million and it has become a very important evening for families across Sydney and the state who are facing difficulties due to the compressed cost of living .

Vivid Sydney is also a welcome time for CBD businesses during the colder months.

Transport Minister Jo Haylen said:

Vivid is a must-visit time of year for Sydneysiders and visitors, but the best way to enjoy it is to leave your car at home and use public transport.

We have 400 additional rail services on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout the Vivid season, as well as additional bus and light rail options.

People will have three weeks to enjoy Vivid's lights, sounds and shows. There will be no track work in the city during Vivid's three weeks, but essential maintenance of our railway will continue. Passengers should check the Opal app if necessary and make the most of the free Park and Ride facilities on other routes.

Minister for Police and Counter-Terrorism Yasmin Catley said:

NSW Police will have a visible presence throughout Vivid to ensure everyone stays safe while enjoying this brilliant event.

Large crowds are expected, so be mindful of your own safety and watch out for those around you.

NSW Police work around the clock and make many sacrifices to keep us safe. If you see an officer, thank them.