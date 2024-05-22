Entertainment
Plan ahead for free Vivid Sydney to help you see the light
After 3.48 million people attended Vivid Sydney 2023, another bumper turnout is expected across 23 cost-cutting evenings between Friday May 24 and Saturday June 15.
Visitors are asked to remain respectful of others and enjoy the sense of community throughout the CBD and surrounding areas, including the Sydney Opera House, The Rocks, Circular Quay, Royal Botanic Garden, Walsh Bay, Barangaroo, Machine Hall Precinct , Darling Harbour, Carriageworks and The Cargo Line in Ultimo.
Families with young children and strollers are advised to attend on generally quieter nights, Monday to Thursday, and for those wanting to experience the entire Vivid Sydney Light Walk, consider splitting the experience over three nights.
Key road closures will be in place across the Sydney CBD, Circular Quay, Darling Harbour, Haymarket, The Rocks and Walsh Bay with parking restrictions daily from 3pm and road closures at 5pm each evening of the festival, as well as additional closures on Fridays and weekends. .
Local residents are encouraged to familiarize themselves with road closures as access to properties and driveways will be restricted while roads are closed each night.
When planning a trip, it is strongly encouraged to leave the car at home and take public transport to avoid any traffic delays and get the most out of your Vivid Sydney experience. All areas of Vivid Sydney are within easy walking distance of major transport hubs and will have many additional services to help you get to and from the city.
Due to road closures, large crowds and weekend track work, transportation services will operate differently on Friday evenings and weekends during the event.
Commuters are advised to regularly check for updates to Transport for NSWs journey planner, which will be continually updated to show travel options, just like other map providers like Google Maps.
Visitors are also reminded that while ferries are a great way to see the Vivid Sydney Lights, they are very popular and will reach capacity early, particularly on weekends. Expect long lines, consider a backup transportation option, and allow plenty of extra travel time.
During the Vivid Sydney drone shows on Saturday 8, Sunday 9 and Saturday 15 June, ferries to and from Circular Quay will be affected between 9pm and 9:30pm.
Visit the Vivid Sydney website to plan your trip. It also includes transportation details, information on road closures and program highlights.
Minister of Jobs and Tourism John Graham said:
On Friday, the bright lights of Vivid Sydney will once again transform our city, mesmerizing, delighting and inspiring.
The number of visitors to Vivid Sydney in 2023 was 3.5 million and it has become a very important evening for families across Sydney and the state who are facing difficulties due to the compressed cost of living .
Vivid Sydney is also a welcome time for CBD businesses during the colder months.
Transport Minister Jo Haylen said:
Vivid is a must-visit time of year for Sydneysiders and visitors, but the best way to enjoy it is to leave your car at home and use public transport.
We have 400 additional rail services on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout the Vivid season, as well as additional bus and light rail options.
People will have three weeks to enjoy Vivid's lights, sounds and shows. There will be no track work in the city during Vivid's three weeks, but essential maintenance of our railway will continue. Passengers should check the Opal app if necessary and make the most of the free Park and Ride facilities on other routes.
Minister for Police and Counter-Terrorism Yasmin Catley said:
NSW Police will have a visible presence throughout Vivid to ensure everyone stays safe while enjoying this brilliant event.
Large crowds are expected, so be mindful of your own safety and watch out for those around you.
NSW Police work around the clock and make many sacrifices to keep us safe. If you see an officer, thank them.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nsw.gov.au/media-releases/plan-ahead-for-free-vivid-sydney-to-help-you-see-light
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trkiye's Erdoan says Eurovision contestants threaten family values
- Plan ahead for free Vivid Sydney to help you see the light
- Boris Johnson and Lord David Cameron criticize Labor for supporting Benjamin Netanyahu's war crimes warrant
- Scarlett Johansson Hires Hollywood Lawyer in OpenAI Voice Fight
- Citi Field is hosting a livestream viewing party for the India-Pakistan T20 Cricket World Cup match Caribbean Life
- Julia Fox transforms kitchen equipment into a sheer, icy mini dress
- UniSupers' internal Google Cloud error leads to the deletion of its entire infrastructure
- The UK government covered up the contaminated blood that exposed the victims, according to the BBC News report
- Donald Trump will not take the stand as hush money trial enters final phase
- Jokowi reveals 3 points during his meeting with Fiji President
- Matthew Perry: Los Angeles police open investigation into actor's death | Matthew Perry
- School of Pharmacy News & Media Center | The International Botany Meeting welcomes new partners