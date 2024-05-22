Entertainment
Ben Affleck notably absent from premiere of Jennifer Lopez's new film amid marital tensions
Jennifer Lopez attends the premiere of Netflixs ATLAS at the Egyptian Theater Hollywood on May 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)
Jami Ganz | New York Daily News
Ben Affleck was notably absent on MondayRed carpet premiere of Jennifer Lopez's new Netflix film, Atlas,amidst the reports, the stars arelive apartalmost two months after their wedding.
TheBronxnative, 54, may not have had her 51-year-old man on her arm, but she had his wedding ring at the film's premiere.science fiction filmreleased Friday, Entertainment Tonight reports.
One thing you can always trust [is] family, Lopez told the outlet, while spending time with her co-starsSterling K. BrownandPhone Liuduring the event.
During his appearance MondayJimmy Kimmel live,Lopez also gave him a nodfirst engagementto Affleck in the early 2000s.
Lopez remembered her idol, Barbra Streisand, asking her to look at the first engagement ring Ben gave her and remarked, “So it's a big diamond.”
THEthe couple was photographed this Sundaywhile attending an event in Santa Monica for Lopez's daughter Emme. Garner, 52, was also there with her and Affleck's child Fin.
Affleck and Lopez then went to dinner at a celebrity hotspotBOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood.
Sunday's appearances were only the second time the troubled couple had beenspotted together since March. They were also photographed on Thursday, both displaying their rings.
Friday night,Affleck appeared without his ring, according to photos published by TMZ, but he was seen wearing it the next day. The outlet also reported that the Good Will Hunting scribe left his and Lopez's $60 million Beverly Hills mansion to stay in a home in Brentwood instead.
Over the weekend, sources told the Daily News that Lopez, who has faced disappointing ticket sales for next month's This Is MeNow tour following the release of the Affleck-centric album earlier this year, needs serious emotional support at the moment.
Affleck isn't cut out for that, an insider said.
The newspaper also learned thatLopez suggested the couple move to New Yorkhoping that a change of scenery would be helpful, although such a move would be difficult, as both have teenagers at school.
New York Daily News 2024. Visitnydailynews.com. Distributed byTribune Content Agency, LLC.
