The best looks of Hollywood and Bollywood stars at the prestigious film festival





At Cannes 2024, Hollywood and Bollywood's biggest stars wore breathtaking ensembles that perfectly encapsulated sophistication and high-end design. Stars from both film industries hit the red carpet in an array of stunning gowns, each carefully tailored to accentuate the wearer's unique beauty and sense of style. Their clothes, featuring elaborate embroidery and sparkling sequins, reflected the latest trends in haute couture. Their elegant hairstyles and impeccable makeup complemented their outfits, making each appearance a highlight of the event. The mix of glamor and artistry that characterizes this prestigious event was well captured by the divas' brilliant appearances at Cannes 2024. So, we have compiled a list of some of the best looks from the red carpet celebration below. Selena Gomez At the 77th Cannes Film Festival, Selena Gomez showcased her elegant look in an off-the-shoulder red dress by Italian designer Giambattista Valli. The dress featured a monochrome shape with three-dimensional rose embellishments and an A-line pattern. She accessorized with sparkling earrings and rings, completing the look with rose-tinted glamor and side-parted wavy hair. Also Read: 5 Important Reasons Why You Should Limit Your Child's Phone Usage Aishwarya Rai Aishwarya Rai flaunted her sequin and pom detailing as she walked the Cannes red carpet in a silver and pastel green dress designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. She looked stunning in this outfit, with its signature sequins and loose hair. Eva Longoria Eva Longoria wore a custom nude dress by Yanina Couture to the 77th Cannes Film Festival in 2024. Her arms and body were wrapped in sheer material, adorned with a short train and silver petals. She accessorized with neutral makeup and dazzling jewelry, matching her nude-toned underwear and hairstyle. The occasion was a dazzling display of fashion. Jacqueline Fernández At the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, Jacqueline Fernandez made her red carpet debut in a metallic suit by Mikael D. The gold outfit featured a fitted bodycon frame, flared bottom, textured design and strapless neckline. Jacqueline opted for a discreet cosmetic palette and minimal accessories. Also Read: National Anti-Terrorism Day 2024: Quotes, Messages and Slogans to Share with Your Loved Ones on This Day Kiara Advani Talented and versatile Bollywood actress Kiara Advani attended the 2024 Cannes Film Festival for the Red Sea Film Foundation Women in Cinema Gala Dinner. Kiara wore an off-the-shoulder pink and black dress with a bow, choker and black lace gloves. For a glamorous look, she kept it minimal with a sleek high bun. Uploading the photos, she wrote a caption: “A night to remember.”

