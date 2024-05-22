Entertainment
Convicted criminal turned actor was 86
Richard Foronjy, who spent more than eight years in prison before turning to cinema and starring in films such as Serpico, Midnight Race, Pension man And Carlito's pathdied Sunday, his family announcement. He was 86 years old.
Foronjy said he had been arrested more than 20 times for “forgery, bank robbery, credit card scams, various crimes and shenanigans… [guilty of] almost everything except drugs and homicides,” he said in a 1987 interview with UPI’s Vernon Scott.
The Brooklyn native has only been convicted once, but it earned him an 8 1/2 year sentence in New York's Sing Sing and Attica prisons before being released at the age of 32 .
In Hollywood, unsurprisingly, Foronjy specialized in portraying cops and crooks.
He was a cop killer in his screen debut, Serpico (1973), and the cops of The next morning (1986) and Prince of the city (1981), all for Sidney Lumet. “I was particularly good at playing cops, probably because I knew them so well when they stopped me every two weeks,” he said.
He plays the gangsters Tony Darvo and Peter Amadesso in the film by Martin Brest. Midnight Race (1988) and that of Brian De Palma Carlito's path (1993), respectively, and won on both counts playing a corrupt cop in Sergio Leone's film. Once upon a time in America (1984).
Richard Edward Salerno was born August 3, 1937. “I grew up as an angry kid in Brooklyn. I didn’t care about anything,” he said. He never went to high school, got married and had four children.
“This was in the days before computers, and I thought I could make an easy living forging checks and collecting credit cards. Then I started robbing candy stores,” he said.
“It seemed to me that it would be more profitable to go to the richest banks. So I started stealing them. My first job at a bank paid me $170,000, way more than Willie Sutton ever got. I spent a lot of money and went to Europe.
“Eventually it all caught up to me,” he said. “I robbed a lawyer at gunpoint and the cops arrested me as I walked away.”
Foronjy said he read more than 500 books and learned to type while in prison. Watching an episode of CBS Kojak, he said he told himself that if Telly Savalas could be an actor, so could he. “I wasn’t thinking about gambling when I was scamming people,” Foronjy said. “But that’s what I was doing.”
He worked as a butcher, took acting classes in his spare time, found an agent and landed the role of Corsaro in Serpico. “I cried when Lumet gave me the job,” he said. He moved to Hollywood in 1975.
Foronjy also appeared on the Serpico NBC series that starred David Birney as Al Pacino and played a con artist as Carl Reiner. The moron (1979), a character named Murray the Torch in a 1982 episode of NBC. Hill Street Blues and cop for hire Arnold Plettschner in Alex Cox's Pension man (1984).
His resume also included films such as The player (1974), Have fun with Dick and Jane (1977), The fish that saved Pittsburgh (1979), True confessions (nineteen eighty one), Ghostbusters II (1989) and Man of the house (1995). His appearances on television shows included Police Story, MASH POTATOES, The streets of San Francisco, Taxi, Cagney and lace And Hunter.
His memoirs, From the mafia to the cinemawas published in 2020.
Survivors include his companion, Wendy; his children, Charles, Susan, Christine and Richard; his brothers, Charles, Frank and William; and 17 grandchildren.
“His journey as a father has been marked by challenges and complexities,” his family noted.
|
