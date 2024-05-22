The LAPD is working with the feds in the investigation into the death of actor Matthew Perry

The “Friends” actor's death remains under investigation by local and federal authorities.

The Los Angeles Police Department said in an email to (TND) On Tuesday, the police department, with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration and the United States Postal Inspection Service, continued to investigate the circumstances of Perry's death following the ME's findings. The investigation was first reported by TMZ.

was found dead in a swimming pool at his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023.

A showed that the 54-year-old star died from the acute effects of ketamine, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examination.

Other Perry's death was due to drowning, coronary heart disease and the effects of buprenorphine, used to treat opioid use disorder.

According to Perry's autopsy obtained by TND, people close to the actor told investigators he was receiving ketamine infusion therapy, an treatment used to treat depression and anxiety. But the medical examiner said his last treatment, a week and a half earlier, would not explain the levels of ketamine in Perry's blood. The drug is usually metabolized within a few hours.

The report points out that the amount of ketamine in Perry's blood is within the range used for general anesthesia during surgery.

The LAPD did not reveal what investigators were specifically looking for in its statement to TND.

reported that sources told them that authorities had questioned several key people in Hollywood.

No arrests related to the investigation have been reported.