



South Korean entertainment giant SM Entertainment is facing lawsuits over unpaid construction costs for its “SMT LA” complex, a multi-purpose entertainment building, resulting in a series of financial damages. One contractor even repossessed equipment installed at SMT LA for non-payment. Restaurant World, a Los Angeles-based restaurant equipment supplier, dismantled kitchen appliances, including sinks, on May 16. The company had not received $120,000 in construction costs. Elizabeth Hwang, CEO of Restaurant World, said: “We have been working on this project for years but have not received any communication regarding payment from SM. While this amount may seem small for a large business, it is a huge blow to small businesses like ours who need to cover their rent and operating costs. As of 2022, SM Entertainment's total assets are approximately 1.46 trillion KRW (approximately $1.074 billion). Another Korean company, Torrance-based S Interior, also isn't getting paid. They are owed $15,000 for their work. The owner of S Interior, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “Last winter, SM used our services for interior decoration work. I made several trips to Korea and attended many meetings to complete the project, but after several follow-ups, we received no response. We are now preparing for legal action. SM Entertainment was previously sued in November last year by Korean construction company Pub Construction for breach of contract, non-payment of remaining construction costs and failure to fulfill debts on the books. Additionally, architectural firms and contractors have not received their payments from SM, further exacerbating the problem.

If construction fees remain unpaid, further legal action is expected to follow. Attempts to reach top SM Entertainment officials in the United States for an official statement were unsuccessful as of May 20 at 5 p.m.

This incident highlights the unfair contracting practices and abuse of power typical of Korean companies against local companies. Chris Lee, CEO of Pub Construction, said: “Although the project was halted solely due to SM issues, they refused to pay the construction costs. They made unilateral claims, deviating from principles, common sense and facts, blaming us for the delays and even informing us of the termination of the contract. The problem building is a two-story commercial property (approximately 13,000 square feet) located on the corner of 6th Street and Oxford Avenue in Los Angeles' Koreatown. Former SM Entertainment chairman Lee Soo-man purchased the building for $4 million in 2013. SM aimed to build a multi-purpose entertainment space in the heart of Los Angeles, capitalizing on the popularity of K -pop. SM Entertainment, known for producing global K-pop stars, was acquired by Kakao in 2023. BY YEOL JANG [[email protected]]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koreadailyus.com/sm-entertainment-faces-lawsuit-over-unpaid-construction-fees-for-smt-la-complex/

