Baby Reindeer star Nava Mau on how the show challenged her to be bold; Call for more diverse roles for trans people in Hollywood

By Shar Jossell

The actress reclaims her power and explores what an inclusive and expansive world looks like through her art.

From rapper Cardi B. to author Stephen King, the internet can't seem to stop talking about Netflix's latest binge-worthy limited series, Baby reindeer.

Based on a true story, the dark comedy journeys through the writer's highs and lows Richard GaddThere are tangled webs and intense relationships. One of the relationships that takes center stage is with his girlfriend Teri, who is trans and played by Nava Mau.

In Baby reindeer, Mau was tasked with tapping into emotions she had never explored on screen. Driven by the complexities of trauma and discussions around sexuality and gender, Maus' performance as Teri offers a twisty narrative in representation for trans people navigating romantic relationships.

Mau recently spoke with GLAAD Shar Jossel eat all things Baby reindeerand his upcoming projects

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

SHAR JOSSELL: Nava, I looked [Baby Reindeer] on a mission, but I enjoyed it so much that I went back and watched it for my own leisure. What attracted you to this scenario?

HERE IS YOU: I felt deeply connected and moved by the themes the story addressed for survivors. You know, the story really doesn't shy away from investigating cycles of silence, shame, and trauma. I was really attracted to this role and I wanted this role so much.

SJ: You recently wrote, directed and starred in a short film called All the words except that onewhich also explores themes of trauma and forgiveness. Can you tell us how working on this film or even some of your past experiences in front of the camera influenced or changed the way you approached the role of Teri?

NM: It's funny, I wrote All the words except that one [in the] in spring 2022, then I was chosen and filmed Baby reindeer. When I finished filming, I came back and made the short all last year. Back to back. So they definitely became sort of a part of one thing. This gave me permission to go as far as necessary with Baby reindeerbecause I knew I would have space to get by [afterwards.]

I almost can't believe the synchronicity of the relationship between these two stories. I've never seen a role written by anyone else that spoke to me so clearly and intimately. It reminds me that, oh, it's actually possible.

It's really a problem in our industry, that trans people don't have the opportunity to have roles that are layered, fleshed out, and have full arch, you know? It's like, oh, this is how it can be, you can write your own stories and other people can write stories that you're a part of as well.

SJ: Baby reindeergets a lot of attention, and I've even seen this Cardi B. tweeted about this. How does it feel to have all this attention on you right now? Are there any other fans of the series who have surprised you?

NM: My friend sent me [Cardi B.s tweet], then she went live on Instagram and started a conversation about male survivors of sexual abuse, complex trauma, and how it can affect people's relationship to sexual orientation. I think it was an engaging and very meaningful conversation about the shame and silence imposed on male victims of violence. This cultural impact is immeasurable because it means people are having conversations about history, in their own language, with their own people, and that goes way beyond the show itself.

SJ: How did you relate to Teri and were there any aspects of the character that were difficult for you to tackle?

NM: I think Teri has a deep desire to belong. She has very high self-esteem. She is very cultured. Teri knows who she is. I think what hasn't been offered to her as much as she would like is intimacy, friendship, community, etc. She wants him to see her and she wants them to belong to each other. I Really relate to this.

And of course, I identify with being a trans woman and the world slamming the door in my face, and how that manifests in private. […] how it can become such a dangerous space.

What was difficult was Teri not holding back. I tend to think before I speak. I'm from the south and I'm very polite. Teri is not afraid of how others will react. She is not afraid of her own power. It was quite new for me to feel like I had permission […] The audacity to have needs as a trans woman, you know? She's not afraid of any of that. I think she was already at a point where she had everything sorted, and I still needed to figure out how to embody that.

SJ: What kind of stories would you like to tackle next? Can we expect more from your directing, in addition to your writing and acting?

NM: I told people I would try to do a comedy next. I needed to continue this emotional creative journey, and now I've solved it. I have healed so much of myself. I would love to go back to a comedy. I would also like to know more about the technicality of comedy. I'm always trying to work on epic stories that include queer and trans people of color in places you've never seen us before.

SJ: What's on your radar right now? Are there any fun new shows you're watching? What do you explore in the world of pop culture in your free time?

NM: I didn't have much downtime. I listened Keep it! the podcast. I loved The curse with Emma Stone. I thought it was amazing and I wasn't afraid to expose the ugliness of privilege. I recently watched I carry you with me. It's this independent film […] simply beautiful, beautiful, beautiful, beautiful work.

Watch the full interview below.