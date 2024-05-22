Entertainment
Baby Reindeer star Nava Mau on how the show challenged her to be bold; Call for more diverse roles for trans people in Hollywood
By Shar Jossell
The actress reclaims her power and explores what an inclusive and expansive world looks like through her art.
From rapper Cardi B. to author Stephen King, the internet can't seem to stop talking about Netflix's latest binge-worthy limited series, Baby reindeer.
Based on a true story, the dark comedy journeys through the writer's highs and lows Richard GaddThere are tangled webs and intense relationships. One of the relationships that takes center stage is with his girlfriend Teri, who is trans and played by Nava Mau.
In Baby reindeer, Mau was tasked with tapping into emotions she had never explored on screen. Driven by the complexities of trauma and discussions around sexuality and gender, Maus' performance as Teri offers a twisty narrative in representation for trans people navigating romantic relationships.
Mau recently spoke with GLAAD Shar Jossel eat all things Baby reindeerand his upcoming projects
This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.
SHAR JOSSELL: Nava, I looked [Baby Reindeer] on a mission, but I enjoyed it so much that I went back and watched it for my own leisure. What attracted you to this scenario?
HERE IS YOU: I felt deeply connected and moved by the themes the story addressed for survivors. You know, the story really doesn't shy away from investigating cycles of silence, shame, and trauma. I was really attracted to this role and I wanted this role so much.
SJ: You recently wrote, directed and starred in a short film called All the words except that onewhich also explores themes of trauma and forgiveness. Can you tell us how working on this film or even some of your past experiences in front of the camera influenced or changed the way you approached the role of Teri?
NM: It's funny, I wrote All the words except that one [in the] in spring 2022, then I was chosen and filmed Baby reindeer. When I finished filming, I came back and made the short all last year. Back to back. So they definitely became sort of a part of one thing. This gave me permission to go as far as necessary with Baby reindeerbecause I knew I would have space to get by [afterwards.]
I almost can't believe the synchronicity of the relationship between these two stories. I've never seen a role written by anyone else that spoke to me so clearly and intimately. It reminds me that, oh, it's actually possible.
It's really a problem in our industry, that trans people don't have the opportunity to have roles that are layered, fleshed out, and have full arch, you know? It's like, oh, this is how it can be, you can write your own stories and other people can write stories that you're a part of as well.
SJ: Baby reindeergets a lot of attention, and I've even seen this Cardi B. tweeted about this. How does it feel to have all this attention on you right now? Are there any other fans of the series who have surprised you?
NM: My friend sent me [Cardi B.s tweet], then she went live on Instagram and started a conversation about male survivors of sexual abuse, complex trauma, and how it can affect people's relationship to sexual orientation. I think it was an engaging and very meaningful conversation about the shame and silence imposed on male victims of violence. This cultural impact is immeasurable because it means people are having conversations about history, in their own language, with their own people, and that goes way beyond the show itself.
SJ: How did you relate to Teri and were there any aspects of the character that were difficult for you to tackle?
NM: I think Teri has a deep desire to belong. She has very high self-esteem. She is very cultured. Teri knows who she is. I think what hasn't been offered to her as much as she would like is intimacy, friendship, community, etc. She wants him to see her and she wants them to belong to each other. I Really relate to this.
And of course, I identify with being a trans woman and the world slamming the door in my face, and how that manifests in private. […] how it can become such a dangerous space.
What was difficult was Teri not holding back. I tend to think before I speak. I'm from the south and I'm very polite. Teri is not afraid of how others will react. She is not afraid of her own power. It was quite new for me to feel like I had permission […] The audacity to have needs as a trans woman, you know? She's not afraid of any of that. I think she was already at a point where she had everything sorted, and I still needed to figure out how to embody that.
SJ: What kind of stories would you like to tackle next? Can we expect more from your directing, in addition to your writing and acting?
NM: I told people I would try to do a comedy next. I needed to continue this emotional creative journey, and now I've solved it. I have healed so much of myself. I would love to go back to a comedy. I would also like to know more about the technicality of comedy. I'm always trying to work on epic stories that include queer and trans people of color in places you've never seen us before.
SJ: What's on your radar right now? Are there any fun new shows you're watching? What do you explore in the world of pop culture in your free time?
NM: I didn't have much downtime. I listened Keep it! the podcast. I loved The curse with Emma Stone. I thought it was amazing and I wasn't afraid to expose the ugliness of privilege. I recently watched I carry you with me. It's this independent film […] simply beautiful, beautiful, beautiful, beautiful work.
Watch the full interview below.
|
Sources
2/ https://glaad.org/baby-reindeer-star-nava-mau-talks-how-series-challenged-her-to-be-audacious-calls-for-more-layered-roles-for-trans-people-in-hollywood/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Baby Reindeer star Nava Mau on how the show challenged her to be bold; Call for more diverse roles for trans people in Hollywood
- Invasion of wild crickets could be a consequence of years of drought
- Local nonprofit Purple Mire celebrates 10 years of steering innovation
- Study finds link between ultra-processed foods and cardiometabolic risks in children
- Actor Taye Diggs talks caring for his sister with schizophrenia
- The T-bar sandal trend has been neglected for so long: it's now everywhere
- Are water companies doing enough to protect our waterways?
- SM Entertainment faces lawsuit over unpaid construction fees for 'SMT LA' complex
- Huskies earn 27th straight NCAA championship invite
- DVIDS – News – Media Advisory: International UAS Student Competition Begins in Southern Maryland June 25
- Erdoan's approval rating falls below 40 percent, poll finds
- Chris Hopkins: Workers' rights are not a good dividing line for conservatives. Voters agree with Labor.