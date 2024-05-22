Bollywood House | Zero point

Perched in the bustling city of Surat, Gujarat, a sprawling 5,000 square foot residence stands as a beacon of contemporary luxury. Led by the visionary trio of leading designers Sagar Rathod, Mansi Rathod and Ritika Uttamchandani, this 6 BHK apartment has been meticulously curated, seamlessly integrating three large BHK units. Infusing a rich tapestry of sumptuous extravagance with the discerning tastes of its inhabitants, it emerges as a living masterpiece where modernity blends with timeless elegance.

Dubbed 'The Bollywood House', it is a fusion of cinematic inspiration and lavish living, reflecting the indulgent vision of the occupants. Every detail exudes an opulence reminiscent of Bollywood glamour. From dazzling accents to meticulous craftsmanship, every corner exudes appeal synonymous with the film industry. Offering dynamic comfort and luxury, it transcends the ordinary, inviting residents and guests into a realm of cinematic extravagance.

Murtaza Gandhi

Murtaza Gandhi

In embarking on the design project of the “Bollywood House”, the overarching objective was to meet the client's desires, particularly with the enviable aspect of their apartment facing the sea. The objective was to optimize the views panoramic views of each segment and room while seamlessly blending a dark, bold aesthetic with timeless elegance. Aligned with the client's aspiration for a beautiful family retreat with an emphasis on luxury and panache, the creative process was guided by the desire to infuse personalized touches, ideal for hosting extravagant gatherings. Through meticulous development and strategic planning, the designers created a living environment that effortlessly merged modern design principles with individual expression.

Murtaza Gandhi

Murtaza Gandhi

The success of the project, underlined by efficient coordination and ingenious attention to detail, resulted in a refined, functional and visually striking space, overcoming various challenges encountered during the execution of the project. Notably, the integration of two apartments required innovative solutions such as converting adjacent lanes into connecting lanes and incorporating mirrors and glass elements to enhance spatial expansion. Illuminated by ample daylight, the home offers serene sea views, accentuated by ingenious design interventions that enhance every corner of the Bollywood-inspired residence. Every corner of “Bollywood House” demonstrates the commitment to design excellence, transcending structural limitations to enhance the appeal of this cinematic-inspired sanctuary.

Murtaza Gandhi

Murtaza Gandhi

The “Bollywood House” achieves a harmonious fusion of spaces thanks to a bold selection of materials and elements, creating an inviting ambiance right from the alleys. Impressive and adorned with careful details, the lanes set the tone for the entire house, reflecting the timeless allure and grace sought by its residents. The entrance features bold patterns, a dark aesthetic and tasteful wall decorations, creating an atmosphere of serene luxury and sophisticated tranquility. Meticulous design prioritizes space, strategically using materials to transform each space into a luxurious retreat. In the large living room, a captivating mix of textures and patterns creates a regal ambiance, complemented by luxurious materials such as marble and sumptuous furniture. Gold accents, modern furnishings and ornamental lighting further enhance the elegance, while a sophisticated bar alcove reflects the residents' refined lifestyle. Perfectly connected to the dining room, this living space invites indulgence, with a fitted bar doubling as a dance floor for leisure and entertainment, offering panoramic sea views enhanced by patterned flooring and opulent chandeliers. The home's regal ambiance extends to the semi-circular alcove bar, showcasing luxurious materials for a spectacular display. The circular dining room exudes luxury, enhanced by careful decor and strategic mirrors, complemented by warm wooden hues and bespoke furnishings, meeting both aesthetics and efficiency.

Murtaza Gandhi

Murtaza Gandhi

The master bedroom is an exclusive retreat designed to meet the needs of guests, seamlessly combining comfort and refined living. Adorned with tasteful furnishings and custom accents, it embodies the residents' distinct taste, providing a tranquil escape within this lavish home. The soft palette imbues the room with soothing warmth, while intricate details like bed back panels and ornate pendant lights enhance the elegance. Careful tapestry and monotonous patterned flooring deepen the ambiance. By merging neutral palettes with inspired decor elements, the bedroom achieves a timeless fusion of modernity and richness. This expansive space effortlessly combines bedrooms with a relaxed living area, showcasing luxury through the integration of materials and sea views. At its heart, a captivating bed back panel adorned with tropical wallpaper creates an inviting atmosphere, celebrating patterns in every detail. Subtle partitions in calming beige tones define the space, allowing its character to shine through an ingenious pattern. This contemporary haven celebrates fusion, where luxury and regal design come together effortlessly.

Murtaza Gandhi

Murtaza Gandhi

The son's bedroom exudes warmth with the enveloping presence of wood, creating a warm atmosphere conducive to relaxation. Cleverly arranged furniture fits seamlessly into the delicate designs, ensuring they remain the focal point. The palette seamlessly complements the tiered bed design, promoting a cohesive atmosphere of luxurious retreat. Meticulously designed to provide rest and rejuvenation, it combines classic elegance with modern opulence. Every aspect reflects a sanctuary of comfort and style, worthy of their esteemed status. This bedroom embraces subtle sophistication and spacious elegance, with a dark aesthetic enveloping in rich warmth accentuated by sumptuous furnishings. Luxurious marble flooring and a crisp ceiling elevate the ambiance, while gold accents add opulence. An informal seating area provides space to relax in style, complemented by soft hints of mint green textiles. The bed's elegant design, adorned with a chic bed back, exudes pure luxury, enhanced by ambient lighting that reflects the glitz and glamor of the home's surroundings.

Murtaza Gandhi

Murtaza Gandhi

The guest bedroom embodies sophisticated design, where meticulous curation evokes elegance and harmony. This contemporary haven exudes refined luxury, with captivating trees embellishing the back wall of the bed. The harmonious blend of beige tones enhances the serenity of the space, while warm hardwood floors and plush rugs provide indulgent comfort. A thoughtfully designed seating area invites relaxation, complementing the ambiance of curated perfection. Enter this meticulously designed sanctuary where modern aesthetics and timeless elements converge, offering a glimpse into the pinnacle of contemporary living. The custom-made bed panel adorns the tropical wallpaper backdrop, while soft-textured textiles with hints of gold enrich the character of the bedroom. Integrating mirrors through elemental inserts adds expansive depth and natural brightness to the space, further enhancing its appeal.

Bollywood House is more than just a house; it’s an immersive experience where the brilliance of design harmonizes with the thrilling rhythm of urban life. With leading designers delivering a symphony of dynamic comfort and unparalleled luxury, it transcends the ordinary, inviting residents into a realm where every moment is infused with the splendor of cinematic extravagance.

Murtaza Gandhi

Murtaza Gandhi

Team:

Architects: Ground Zero

Photographer: Murtaza Gandhi

Murtaza Gandhi