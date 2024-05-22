Who is Sam Phillips from Bridgerton? Meet the Lord Debling actor





Sam Phillips joined The Bridgerton ChroniclesThis season we play Penelope Featherington's new suitor, Lord Debling, completing the show's love triangle in the best way possible. After watching Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin's (Luke Newton) unbearably sweet love story unfold over two seasons of The Bridgerton Chronicles, the latest installment in the series sees tensions between the two men come to a head and we are completely obsessed. But the course of true love has never run smoothly! While we're Polin Stans through and through, in the final season of the Regency-era Netflix hit, we see Lord Debling also vying for Penelope Featheringtons' heart. So who is The Bridgerton ChroniclesThis is Sam Phillips and where have you seen him before? Here's everything we know about the Lord Debling actor. 2024 Netflix, Inc. Who is The Bridgerton ChroniclesIs this Sam Phillips? Sam Phillips is a 39-year-old actor from London. After studying at the famous Guildhall School of Music and Drama, he has since starred in several television shows, films and theater productions. What other TV shows, movies and theater has Sam Phillips appeared in? Sam is perhaps best known for his role in The crown as Queens Equerry, with the British actor playing the character from 2019 to 2020 and winning two SAG Awards for the role. Phillips also appeared as Sergeant Dockett in Far from the madding crowd, as well as in television series Grantchester, The syndicate And Doctors. Similarly, Sam Phillips has a background in theatre, having played a leading role at the Old Vic's. Inherit the wind and appearing as Claudio in a Globe Theater production of A lot of noise for nothing. Dimitrios Kambouris Who is Sam Phillips' girlfriend? Although nothing has been confirmed by Sam, fans on TikTok have speculated that he is dating none other than his The Bridgerton Chronicles co-star, Bessie Carter, AKA Prudence. The couple have been photographed at several events with their family, including alongside Bessie's mother Imelda Staunton, although neither has publicly confirmed their relationship status. TikTok Content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from Since. Sam Phillips Instagram You can follow all things Sam Phillips on his Instagram @samosphilliposwhere the actor has 48.6k subscribers and counting! Bridgerton Season 3, Part 1 is now available on Netflix.

