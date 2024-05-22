Can Hollywood save Joe Biden?

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive U.S. coverage and analysis delivered to your inbox Receive our free Inside Washington email

WWith just under six months until the 2024 election, President Joe Biden has his work cut out for him in his bid for four more years in the White House.

He is trailing his likely Republican rival, former President Donald Trump, in five of six swing states. Young voters and non-white voters in particular are moving away from the president, polls show. Gaza, the accompanying protests and the economy have proven powerful in drawing former Democratic voters away from the sitting president, particularly in the all-important blue wall states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

So, hoping to shore up support from voters who are much more skeptical of him after four years as president, Biden turns on a familiar Democratic spigot and turns to Tinseltown for answers.

There is a long history of politicians in Washington, DC or Hollywood for Ugly People, as it is often called, showing support from the stars, dating back as far as then-President John F Kennedy's friendship with the singer and actor Frank Sinatra.

And in recent months, a steady stream of Hollywood stars have flocked to the White House, and appeared around Biden and Harris' re-election campaign at fundraisers and on social media.

Mark Hamill, who played Jedi Master Luke Skywalker inStar Wars,appeared behind the lectern in the White House briefing room earlier this month to mark the unofficial event.Star Wars– related holiday celebrated on May 4 (because May 4 sounds like the first three words of the famous greeting from the film series, May the force be with you). Hamill called Biden the most legislatively successful president of my lifetime, a remark that was later posted on the president's social media channels, and his name was also used in a campaign fundraising solicitation sent the same day .

Actress Uma Thurman, the Oscar-nominated actress starring Quentin Tarantinos pulp Fiction And Kill Bill made her a household name at an event alongside First Lady Jill Biden to mark Mother's Day. And one of Thurman's characters avenges the victims of the first half of the Kill Bill Two-parter Lucy Liu also made the trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue earlier this month, to appear in a video marking Asian American History Month.

Biden was also able to rally five fictional former presidents for a video released to mark his final State of the Union address. In the clip, he appears alongside Morgan Freeman (who played the American president in the film Deep impact); Bill Pullman (Independence Day); Tony Goldwyn (ABC series) Scandal), Geena Davis (Commander in chief) and Michael Douglas (The American president.)

At the same time, Biden has been accused of largely bypassing interviews with traditional print and broadcast media, and opting instead for Hollywood softball talks. He has made several appearances on Without intelligence podcast hosted by actors Sean Hayes, Will Arnett and Jason Bateman. And he appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers in February alongside Harris, while Harris sat down solo with actress-turned-host Drew Barrymore on her self-titled program in April.

Whether celebrity endorsement makes much of a difference is one that remains up for debate, even in an election cycle where one of the candidates is a former TV star.

James Carville, the veteran Democrat who orchestrated former President Bill Clinton's victorious 1992 campaign against then-President George HW Bush, said:The independentthat he doesn't see much value in Biden's or anyone else's efforts to use Hollywood stars to attract voters' eyes.

“I just don't see this as a very big potential problem, one way or the other. Most of the anti-Hollywoodism is already written in the pie, and Democrats have always collected a lot of money from the entertainment industry,” he said. Republicans like to portray Hollywood-friendly Democrats as out-of-touch elitists because of their celebrity connections, but Carville isn't convinced that attack will fare as well in 2024.

Indeed, although many mainstream celebrities have associated themselves with the Democratic Party, Republicans have also touted their ties to the A-list, with honest-to-God stars such as Kelsey Grammer, Gary Sinise, Jon Voight, James Woods, Tom Selleck and Clint. Eastwood flying the Party of Lincolns flag in his private and public life.

Republicans may fear the electoral impact of a surprise endorsement for Biden from a bona fide megastar like Taylor Swift, but it's the fundraising power of Hollywood luminaries that could prove far more damaging to Trump's efforts to win a second term in the White House.

When Biden announced his re-election bid in April last year, he chose a modern-day Hollywood mogul as his campaign co-chair: Dreamworks SKG co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg. Katzenberg, 73, has long been a Democratic power broker and fundraiser extraordinaire, as well as a major donor in his own right, having given millions to Democratic candidates and aligned groups over the years.

The former Walt Disney Studios chairman's rolodex appears to have been just as important as his money.

During the first half of 2024, the Biden campaign held a number of high-profile fundraisers hosted or attended by top entertainment talent. One such event took place on March 28, when Biden appeared with his two most recent Democratic predecessors, former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. This event alone brought in more than $25 million to the Biden campaign coffers.

The conversation between the three presidents was moderated byThe late showhost Stephen Colbert, but the program and audience included such luminaries as Mindy Kaling, Queen Latifah, Lizzo, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo and Lea Michele.

A month later, Biden visited New Jersey, the original home of the film industry, for a fundraiser at the home of a high-profile supporter and one of the fictional former presidents who he had spoken before the State of the Union. His host ? None other than Michael Douglas, President Andrew Shepherd himself.

Biden is also set to enjoy another fundraiser next month in Los Angeles, featuring Obama as well as megastars George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

Mark McKinnon, the Republican media guru turned television host who once worked on George W. Bush's presidential campaigns, said in a phone interview that attacking Democrats over their celebrity endorsements has long been a staple Republican advertising because Democrats are simply perceived. be the party of Hollywood. His advice? Don't worry and just earn a lot of money.

The Bidens will be tagged with Hollywood no matter what it does. Might as well raise a ton of money, because ultimately attacking Hollywood won't do much, he said. But the extra money will be a plus. .