Two arrests have been made following the assault of “90210” actor Ian Ziering in Hollywood last December, according to the LAPD





HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Two people were arrested Tuesday in connection with an assault on actor Ian Ziering in Hollywood in December, police said. The incident occurred on the afternoon of December 31 near Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue. The “Beverly Hills 90210” actor was driving with his daughter when he said he was involved in an altercation involving several people on mini-motos that apparently started when one of them hit his car. “To try to assess the damage, I got out of my car,” he said. wrote on Instagram at the time. “This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, in which I lived to protect myself.” An LAPD statement described the incident: “The confrontation began between the victim and one of the mini-motorcycle drivers over possible damage to his vehicle. Three to four other mini-motorcycle drivers jumped on board and attacked the motorist. One of the mini-motorcycle drivers is captured throwing an object. on the victim, almost hitting him. After the attack, the minibike drivers vandalized the motorist's vehicle while his ten-year-old child remained in the front seat.” Ziering and his daughter were not seriously injured. Numerous witnesses filmed the incident and police say this aided their investigation. On Tuesday, the LAPD announced that detectives issued arrest warrants for two residences around 6 a.m. and arrested two people. They were identified as Jacob Esteban Hernandez, 20, of Rosemead, and Angie Teresa Guizar, 40, of Los Angeles. Hernandez was jailed for felony vandalism, with bail set at $50,000, and Guizar was jailed for assault with a deadly weapon, with her bond set at $30,000. The video in the media player above is ABC7 24/7 streaming channel.

