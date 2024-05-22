Entertainment
Billy Strings at Allstate, opening of mini golf at Morton Arboretum, Josh Gates at Genesee
Billy Strings plays two shows at Allstate Arena in Rosemont this weekend.
Associated Press, 2023
Allstate Arena welcomes Grammy winner
Grammy Award-winning bluegrass guitarist Billy Strings will headline two shows at Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $49 to $119. rosemont.com/allstate. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday May 24 and 25
Actress/comedian Sofia Nio de Rivera will headline the Auditorium Theater on Friday, May 24.
Courtesy of Sofia Nio de Rivera
Latino comedian in concert
Actress and comedian Sofia Nio de Rivera headlines the Auditorium Theater, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago. The first Spanish-speaking woman to receive her own Netflix comedy special, Nio de Rivera appeared in the Spanish comedy-drama Club de Cuervos, the comedy Recuperando a mi ex, and the YouTube Originals series Sobrevivi. Tickets start at $59. auditoriumtheatre.org. 8 p.m. Friday May 24
Bluey X CAMP, comprised of immersive activities inspired by the animated children's show Bluey, opens this week in Chicago.
Courtesy of Bluey X CAMP
Have fun with Bluey and company
Children and their families are invited to the CAMP store at 647 W. North Ave., Chicago, for Bluey imagination and energy. Timed and dated tickets start at $39 for the hour-long immersive adventure where visitors step into an episode of the show. camp.com/locations/chicago. Opening Friday May 24
Mini golf returns to the Morton Arboretum in Lisle.
Courtesy of Morton Arboretum
Departure time in Morton
Wonder Woods Mini Golf returns this weekend to Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. The nine-hole tree-themed course features giant mushrooms, larger-than-life insects and acorns. General admission: $17 adults, $15 seniors, $12 children. Mini-golf tickets cost $10 extra for adults and $8 for children ages 4 to 17. mortonarb.org. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Friday May 24 to September 2
Celebrate Turkey
Experience Turkish culture at the Turkish Festival at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. In addition to food and drinks, a bazaar, art demonstrations and a children's area with shadow games and calligraphy classes, the three-day festival features performances by folk musicians, poets and comedians, films, educational seminars and other events. Tickets start at $10 for children and $20 for adults. turkishfestival.com. from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, May 24; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday May 25; and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday May 26
Monarchs are among the butterflies on display at the Brookfield Zoo Chicago exhibit.
Courtesy of Brookfield Zoo Chicago
Butterflies and dolphins, oh my!
Brookfield Zoo in Chicago opens its annual butterflies! exhibit at 8400 31st St., Brookfield. Additional fees apply: Adults $4 ($2 for members), seniors $3.50 ($1.75 for members), children $3 ($1.50 for members). General admission: Adults $29.95; seniors $24.95; children $20.95. brookfieldzoo.org. Opening Saturday May 25
The zoo recently welcomed back its bottlenose dolphins, which had been transferred to the Minnesota Zoo during renovations to the Seven Seas exhibit. Additional fees apply: adults $6, seniors $4, children $3. General admission: Adults $29.95; seniors $24.95; children $20.95. brookfieldzoo.org. Shows at 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday; 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday to Sunday
Suburban man inspires COT premiere
Chicago Opera Theater concludes its 50th season with the premiere of Before It All Goes Dark, an opera by composer Jake Heggie and librettist Gene Scheer. It is based on the true story of a suburban Chicago man who, before his death, discovers that he is the heir of a Jewish art collector killed in the Holocaust and that he owns legitimately valuable works of art looted by the Nazis. Performances take place at the Studebaker Theater in the Fine Arts Building, 410 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. Tickets start at $45. chicagooperatheater.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday May 25 and 3 p.m. Sunday May 26
PARA.MAR Dance Theater presents Latino choreographers through its MONOLITH program. In this photograph from a previous performance, dancers perform Gentle Into That Good Night by Stephanie Martinez.
Courtesy of PARA.MAR Dance Theater
The Pino Farina Band kicks off Rosemont's Rockin' in the Park summer concert series on Sunday, May 26, at Parkway Bank Park.
Courtesy of Jim Obos JPMP Photography
Rocks of Rosemont
Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont, kicks off Rockin in the Park, its summer concert series featuring classic cover bands, on Thursdays and select Fridays through Aug. 30. Kicking off the series are adult alternative rockers The Pino Farina Band. Fireworks follow the Thursday concerts. Free. parkwaybankpark.com. 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday May 26
Choreographer's showcase
Contemporary ballet company PARA.MAR Dance Theater presents works by Latino choreographers at the Epiphany Center for the Arts, 201 S. Ashland Ave., Chicago. Titled MONOLITH, the program includes work by founder and artistic director Stephanie Martinez, who said in a prepared statement: “Our hope is that MONOLITH provides a window into what it means to be Latinx with the intention of creating connections and deeper context within our understanding. of the diversity that exists within monolithic cultures. $15 to $100. paramardance.com/monolith. 7:30 p.m. Friday May 24, and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday May 25
Contemporary ballet company PARA.MAR Dance Theater presents works by Latino choreographers, including the company's founder and artistic director, Stephanie Martinez.
Courtesy of Todd Rosenberg
The world explorer shares everything
Explorer and Discovery Channel host Josh Gates treats audiences to an evening of legends, mysteries and adventure tales at the Genesee Theater, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Gates, who has explored Egyptian tombs, climbed mountains and searched for lost treasures, shares his stories of trying to answer the world's great mysteries. $35 to $79.50. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheater.com. 7:30 p.m. Thursday May 30
