Britney Spears faces grave danger as paranoia, substance use worsens: report
BEVERLY HILLS, CA APRIL 12: Honoree Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Britney Spearsfaces grave dangeras the pop stars' mental health and alleged substance abuse issues worsen, multiple sources tell TMZ.
This report alleges that the Toxic singer, 42, suffers from drastic mood swings and is prone to violent outbursts since a restrictive conservatorship was put in place to modify her behavior.was lifted at the end of 2021.
Many people associated with Spears have reportedly expressed hope that a California court would consider a new conservatorship to protect the2004 Grammy Award Winnerof his current situation. This time, it is hoped that Spears' father, with whom she had a strained relationship, will not be involved in this process.
In addition to giving up medication to treat her emotional problems, Spears drinks and uses illegal drugs.
She and her boyfriend allegedly got into a fight that ended in a half-naked rant in the hallway ofa chic West Hollywood hotel, where the two men were allegedly drinking a few weeks ago. Spears suffered a serious ankle injury during the debacle, which she documented on social media. TMZ said the couple was also recently involved in a fight at a Las Vegas hotel that caused thousands of dollars in damage.
Spearsalleged paranoialed a judge to lift his conservatorship after he claimed his father bugged his room. According to TMZ, no such privacy invasion occurred. The singer called her release from her conservatorship a Best day of my life!
Sources describe Spears as often unable to engage in rational conversation.
Its representatives did not respond to a request for comment.
New York Daily News 2024.
Read more at East Bay Times
|
Sources
2/ https://www.eastbaytimes.com/2024/05/21/britney-spears-faces-grave-danger-as-paranoia-substance-use-worsen-report/amp/
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
