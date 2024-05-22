Interview: Sobhita Dhulipala calls Cannes 2024 an incredible year for Indian films | Bollywood

It is after eight years that actress Sobhita Dhulipala returns to the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes film festival, with a feeling of nostalgia and pride invading her head and heart. The actress says the Cannes red carpet is known for celebrating the world of cinema while setting fashion trends, and she is happy to see Indian films making a big splash at the gala. (Also read: Cannes 2024: Sobhita Dhulipala invades the red carpet in a shimmering jumpsuit by Namrata Joshipura. It costs 1.8 million) Sobhita Dhulipala attended the Cannes Film Festival as a representative of an ice cream group, Magnum India.

Previously, Sobhita attended the film festival in 2016 for her film Raman Raghav 2.0. The film was previewed at the festival in the Directors' Fortnight section. This year, the actor did his part to represent India through his association with an ice cream group, Magnum India. She walked the brown carpet of the festival.

On his return to Cannes

Our messages (the message we want to convey to the international audience) are in our stories and our films, I feel privileged to have come to the Cannes festival with my first film Raman Raghav 2.0 which was part of the incredible directors' fortnight in 2016 and now coming back with a brand that I personally loved, it's a wonderful feeling, Sobhita tells us.

She adds, “Representing India with a brand that I have loved as a consumer for a long time is a happy moment. Being part of their journey around the world, spreading joy and celebrating their legacy of fun is so much fun.

For her first outing at Cannes this year, she ditched the trend of walking the red carpet in a dress and opted for a contemporary style in a jumpsuit. For her first look at Magnum's 'Welcome To The Pleasure Express' event at Cannes 2024, Sobhita chose an outfit from the racks of renowned Indian designer Namrata Joshipura.

In one appearance, Sobhita wore a gold bodycon. Her ensemble was from Indian clothing brand Itrh.

Speaking about her association, she further shares, I was delighted to be taken on board by Magnum for their Cannes adventure. This is a brand I worked with recently in Mumbai during Lakme Fashion Week and it became clear to everyone that this was a collaboration with a long road ahead.

On Indian representation at this year's gala

This year, Sobhita joined stars like Aishwarya Rai, Kiara Advani, Aditi Rao Hydari and Jacqueline Fernandez to add a desi touch to the international film festival.

In terms of representation, Indian cinema is also standing out at the festival, with courtesy projects like Santosh by Sandhya Suri, Chidananda S Naiks Sunflowers Were The First Ones To Know, restored version of Manthan, Radhika Aptes Sister Midnight and Payal Kapadias All. We imagine like light.

Speaking about Indian cinema at the Cannes Film Festival, Sobhita proudly exclaims, “It’s an incredible year for Indian films at Cannes, no less than 7 films in a single year. It’s inspiring and exciting, I can’t wait for our stories to be sung in front of this audience and I hope they receive the love they deserve.

Besides the films, the gala is also popular for its glamorous red carpet. And Sobhita feels that they create a perfect balance between fashion and cinema.

Popular and celebrated events have been portals to creating new pop culture moments, the iconic Cannes red carpet is glorious for many reasons and seasons – from artists to cinematic celebrations to fashion trends and images emblematic. It's a dynamic environment with a lot of creative load, says the actor, who recently received rave reviews for his international project Monkey Man, which also starred Dev Patel.

His plans to work in Hollywood

She received a positive response for Monkey Man, which she followed up with her appearance at an international film festival. Is she planning to carry out more international projects?

I would love to be part of exciting stories, told with passion. Language, medium, no bar. As much as I love watching films from all parts of the world, my desire to contribute and create stories that can touch a variety of people is even greater, it's something that all artists appreciate, says the Made in Heaven actress, adding that she is excited to start working on two projects.

There are two projects I can't wait to start working on, announcements will be posted soon. They are very different from all the work I have done so far, she concludes.