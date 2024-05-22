Lemony Snicket on the secret to connecting with kids

Once I was at a particularly bad party. The event took place in broad daylight, in a house in a sought-after neighborhood accessible by the highway. So real estate and traffic were the obligatory topics of conversation, and I quickly moved among groups of people talking about square footage and new exit ramps, trying not to let it slide. my eyes roll into the back of my head. I made it to the back porch, where kids were hanging around and disturbing the plants. One of them, the son of someone I knew, about 6 years old, was sitting near the cooler. I said hello and asked what was going on, hoping for a better conversation. Got it.

Last night I dreamed I was a horse, he said.

All my life I have been told that I am a child. Of course, that was true for a while. But when my height and weight made adulthood undeniable, it was always something that was thrown at me in one form or another. I am a child at heart. I never really grew up. Childhood, whatever it was precisely, should have left my mind, and here it is. When I was a child, my mother, who remembers it differently, told me what to do if our house caught fire in the middle of the night. It probably wouldn't happen, she said, but if it did, the last thing I'd want to do is open my bedroom door. Instead, I would have to press my hands on it to feel if it was hot. If that were the case, I would have to jump out of the window. I could break my leg, but breaking my leg was better than the alternative.

I like talking to children, not because they are children, which sometimes makes things more difficult, but because they generally have a better understanding of what might be interesting to say.

I don't know how many times I went to my bedroom door in the middle of the night to see if I should jump out the window. I never skipped a little miracle for an imaginative child. I moved my legs in the bed, twisting them as best I could into broken positions I'd learned from cartoons. I couldn't really bend them like coyotes' legs, because mine weren't broken, yet. I moaned weakly, hoping to attract the attention of the firefighters, the orange glow of my burning house illuminating the poisonous berries on the lawn. They stayed there all the time, fallen on the grass, and I thought about putting them in the blender with water or orange juice to mask the taste, but I didn't really have anyone to poison, and I didn't I couldn't imagine how to get them to drink either. It occurred to me, however, that a berry or two might roll into my mouth when I landed there, already with broken legs and now poisoned too. But even then, it's better than the alternative. This is what I think about when people say I'm still a child, when I move my legs, when I think about people being poisoned and houses burning down.

A series of children's books I wrote begins with a poisoning; the other begins with a house on fire. Naturally, I am asked why I think such things are appropriate for children. This question is very easy to answer. That's because I found them interesting when I was a kid and because I still find them interesting now. Such things happen in all the best literature. Texts that have survived for thousands of years, which have not been typed but inscribed, memorized or even carved in stone, speak of huge, strange and frightening things. If you had to sum up enduring literature in a single sentence, you could do worse than I Dreamed I Was a Horse. Prophetic dreams and animal transformations appear much more frequently in old epics than, say, which neighborhoods have the best schools, for the same reason it makes conversation better. I like talking to children, not because they are children, which sometimes makes things more difficult, but because they generally have a better understanding of what might be interesting to say.

When I started writing children's books, I knew what interested me: terrible things were happening, as in all the best literature. But I wasn't sure it would work, that is, that anyone would agree that it was what kids should read. The first professional person I shared my idea with about the terrible things that kept happening to orphaned children was an editor at a purple hour bar, and when she told me she liked the idea, I was very embarrassed for her; I thought she couldn't hold her liquor. A few days later, in broad daylight and sober, she offered me a four-volume contract, and I thought at least one of us had gone crazy. Four books? I incredulously told my agent, who reassured me, reasonably, that they would never publish all four. They published all 13 volumes, and then many more, but I'm still not sure any of us got it wrong.

When When it was finished, the editor asked me what I thought should be in the back of the book, to recommend it to readers. I couldn't imagine. I walked to a large, squintingly lit bookstore chain and looked at the backs of all the happy titles on offer for children. Even good books had smiling sentences on the back, full of exclamation points. I remember looking at the word crazy, in crazy characters, and I feel my heart tighten. It wasn't until I stopped at the pharmacy on the way home, and my eyes fell on all the dire warnings on the medical packaging, that I realized that Snicket's books didn't need of exclamation points to lure readers into madness. They needed deterrents. Before a long time, The bad start was published with a letter from Lemony Snicket on the back, warning readers: In this one little book, the three young people encounter a greedy and repulsive villain, itchy clothes, a disastrous fire, a plot to steal their fortune, and mush cold for breakfast. This packaging has since been described as sarcastic or, less crudely, as reverse psychology, and there is something to that. But just as one can enjoy a bad movie for reasons other than its nastiness, Snicket's warning is not sarcastic, just as surely as it is insincere. It is in that space, or so I hope, in which the hysteria of the sentences, like the melodramatic tropes of the plot, live in mysterious confluence with anyone who might be interested.

It's something I come back to when I feel compelled to explain or categorize my work, even if I'm not qualified to do so. When I look at everything I've done, all I see are the seams: the cribs of things that inspired me, the countless parts I wish I'd done better, and a few passages that seem to be the best I could have made and, although not shabby. , not as good as I would like. The writers I most admire are, of course, much better than I am, and I cannot excuse my bouts of bad form over a deeply ingrained peculiarity—that is, I cannot pretend to be as crazy as Ed Wood or Baudelaire. Perhaps I'm more like the Brothers Grimm, who, of course, didn't write any of their tales but wandered around collecting them for others to peruse. My novels seem the same to me. I send them out into the world for people to see, young people, usually the best readers, as if to tell them a story, or maybe even just a weird premise, that they can, if they want, take with them. Last night I dreamed that I was a horse. You do not say. Tell me more.