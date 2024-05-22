Geoffrey Kitchen: British amateur actor dies on a Singapore Airlines flight





NEW DELHI: The British passenger died after suffering a serious turbulence on a flight to Singapore was named 73-year-old grandfather Geoffrey Cuisine .

Geoffrey Kitchen, a retired insurance professional and amateur theater artist, flew to Singapore on Monday on the 22-hour flight from Heathrow .

According to neighbors who spoke to the Guardian, he and his wife, Linda, were planning a stopover in Singapore on their way to Australia, where they intended to enjoy a six-week vacation.

Originally from Bristol, Kitchen spent most of his life in Thornbury, Gloucestershire, before moving to his current semi-detached house in 2012. He leaves behind a son who runs a window cleaning business and a daughter who lives in Wales.

Jill Dimond, a close friend and neighbor, said: “He was a beloved man. He was intelligent, funny, a fantastic performer, deeply passionate about theater. It was his passion.

The Kitchens had been invited to the Dimonds' house last week and the two couples often walked in the area.

In retirement, Kitchen set up the Thornbury Musical Theater Group and performed in a Dick Whittington pantomime last Christmas. The theater group has two productions coming up this year.

He had recently advocated for the reopening of Armstrong Hall in Thornbury, a venue previously used for theater productions.

In an open letter published last year, Kitchen wrote: “Our community is much poorer because of the lack of these facilities, and the creative forces that have long existed are in danger of disappearing. It is not too late to bring the complex back to life, but it is becoming extremely urgent.

Another neighbor on Kitchen Street expressed grief over his death. I knew him as a neighbor; his son cleans my windows. It's very shocking.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has been contacted for comment.

(With contribution from agencies)

