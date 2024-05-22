Film starring autistic actor hits theaters





Robert De Niro, left, Bobby Cannavale and William A. Fitzgerald star in the new movie “Ezra,” which hits theaters later this month. (Bleecker Street)

An autistic actor is starring alongside Robert De Niro and other big names in a film scheduled for release nationwide. The drama “Ezra” follows a struggling father who goes on a cross-country trip with his autistic 11-year-old son in an attempt to forge a deeper bond. Meanwhile, the boy's mother, grandfather and the FBI are on their tail. The screenplay was written by Tony Spiridakis and is based on his personal experience as a father learning to accept that he did not need to “fix” his son's autism. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below In the film, the boy named Ezra is played by first-time actor William A. Fitzgerald, now 15, who is on the spectrum. Besides De Niro, the cast is rounded out by Bobby Cannavale, Rose Byrne and Whoopi Goldberg, among other recognizable faces. “We were only willing to cast an autistic actor to play the lead role because authentic casting is so important,” said Alex Plank, an autistic associate producer who worked to ensure authentic representation. “I encouraged him to put his own spin on the character and for everyone to give him the space to experiment with things. This included him improvising a few lines that made the character his own. Film makers said there was a concerted effort to include people with close personal and family experience of neurodivergence in the cast and crew and they screened the film along the way with members of the autism community for feedback. Additionally, the film's end credits were produced as part of Exceptional Minds, a digital arts program for autistic adults. “We saw that we had a rare opportunity to involve the autism community at the heart of this film, and I'm grateful that the producers and everyone involved all felt: let's really do this,” Spiridakis said . “Ezra” hits theaters on May 31. Read more stories like this. Sign up to the free Disability Scoop newsletter to get the latest developmental disability news delivered straight to your inbox.

