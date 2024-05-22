Licensing International Releases Summary of 2024 Global Licensing Industry Study | Business





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 21, 2024– International licensesthe leading trade association for the $356 billion-plus global brand licensing industry, has released a summary of its 2024 Global Licensing Industry Study. Study Shows Continued Growth in Global Product Sales and licensed services in categories such as fashion, entertainment, music, location-based entertainment, sports, etc. This year's Global Licensing Industry Study will be released later this summer and was conducted by third-party research firm Brandar Consulting, LLC. The global brand licensing industry shows no signs of slowing down. In 2023, consumers have proven they are more loyal than ever to the brands, characters and properties they love, said Maura Regan, President of Licensing International. In fact, the global brand licensing industry once again performed better than the overall global retail market, proving that brands make a difference. The results of the 2024 global study are derived from multiple market information sources as well as data reports from 45 countries and all seven major geographic regions. In total, the study's analysis includes specific licensing data from 899 companies around the world. Key takeaways from the Global Licensing Industry Study 2024 include: THE Entertainment/Characters the segment increased 6.9% reach $147.6 billion In income. In this segment, Anime, Video gamesAnd Social networks taken into account 38% of licensing revenue in 2023. Recently launched titles, characters or brands represented 22% of the entertainment segment while evergreen titles, charactersOr brands taken into account 73%.

Best performing property categories in 2023 included Music ( +16.4% ), Location-based entertainment/themed attractions ( +13.5% ), And Sports ( +5.6% ).

The largest decline in a product category was recorded in licensed toy segmentwho saw their income fall -3.5% in 2023. It was clear that beloved brands were inspiring purchases, as the toy/game market as a whole has actually declined -4.5% global.

THE Ecommerce Retail Channel for the licensing sector expanded again in 2023 to reach a 37% share of global license sales.

Several regions recorded growth rates above the market average in 2023, including North Asia(+9.3%), ME/Africa (+7.5%), South Asia/CAP (+7.4%)And Eastern Europe (+7.1%). Further findings from Licensing International's 2024 Global Licensing Industry Study will be released in the full report, including regional and country-by-country breakdowns for major markets. The full global study will be made freely available to Licensing International members (and publicly for sale) later this summer. About International Licenses Licensing International is the leading trade organization for the more than $356 billion global licensing industry. The mission of Licensing International is to foster the growth and expansion of licensing worldwide, to raise the level of professionalism of licensing practitioners, and to increase awareness of the benefits of licensing in the business community. Founded in 1985, Licensing International members in more than 40 countries enjoy access to a range of benefits, including numerous educational programs and global networking events. Visit LicensesInternational.org for more information and to use the definitive online licensing resource. About Brandar Consulting, LLC Brandar Consulting, LLC is committed to providing businesses with subject matter expertise in the areas of brand licensing, market research, market analysis, brand extension and business strategy. The company specializes in helping organizations start or proactively expand brand licensing programs. Key elements of its range of services are conducting brand equity and category extension research, licensed brand identification research, product market analysis, royalty potential modeling and brand and carrying out factor analyzes to define priorities for licensing plans. Visit www.brandar.com for more information. Show source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240521508213/en/ CONTACT: Media: International licenses Elizabeth Foster E [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SPORTS MARKETING CONSULTING COMMUNICATIONS LICENSES (ENTERTAINMENT) PROFESSIONAL SERVICES LICENSES (SPORTS) ENTERTAINMENT SOURCE: International Licenses Copyright Business Wire 2024. PUB: 05/21/2024 2:00 p.m./DISC: 05/21/2024 1:59 p.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240521508213/en

