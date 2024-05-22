Jealousy over porn actor led to attempted murder with golf club, Los Angeles police say





A man was arrested last month after he tried to ram an adult film star's motorcycle and bludgeoned the victim with a golf club, according to Los Angeles police. James Gosselin, 26, allegedly tried to run over an adult film actor identified in an LAPD search affidavit as Hamilton while Hamilton was riding his motorcycle on April 2. Gosselin was jealous because Hamilton had made an adult film with his ex-girlfriend Gia, according to the warrant's probable cause statement. Gosselin was convicted of attempted murder on April 4, according to jail records, and released the next day on $1 million bail. He was also charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, and he faces another charge of unlawful possession of a loaded weapon in public, according to department arrest records from the Los Angeles Sheriff. Gosselin pleaded not guilty to all charges on May 3. He is scheduled to appear in court June 6 in Van Nuys for a preliminary hearing. His lawyer, Michael Moshe Levin, did not respond to a request for comment. During the alleged attack on April 2, Hamilton was riding his motorcycle when another vehicle struck his rear wheel twice, causing him to lose his balance, according to the search warrant affidavit. Hamilton told LAPD investigators that he looked back to see Gosselin trying and failing to put on a ski mask before exiting his vehicle brandishing a golf club. Gosselin swung and missed several times, but managed to hit Hamilton once in the lower back hard enough to later cause bruising, according to the warrant document. Hamilton managed to tackle Gosselin and break his orbital bone with a punch to the face, police said. Officers arrived and arrested Gosselin without incident. Gosselin admitted to possessing a ski mask, a golf club and an untraceable ghost gun that officers discovered in his vehicle, police said. Police said in warrant documents that they transported Gosselin to the hospital and that he was later released for an unspecified medical reason. Hamilton told Det. Gerardo Rivera began receiving text messages on April 3 from friends warning him that Gosselin had been released from the hospital and was looking for him. Hamilton told Rivera he feared for his safety because of Gosselin's behavior and his reputation for carrying a gun. A mutual friend of the two men, identified in the search warrant affidavit as Lexington, said Gosselin had been upset by his breakup with Gia and by Gia's relationship with Hamilton. Lexington also said, according to the warrant affidavit, that Gosselin told him he planned to borrow a truck, wait for Hamilton on the street, murder him and put his body in the truck to kill himself. get rid of it. Gosselin was not mentally well and was ready to lash out at officers when he was arrested, Lexington told Rivera. Gosselin and Gia ended their relationship in February, the search warrant states.

