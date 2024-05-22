The only actor from the Boys & DC series intervenes





Summary Jack Quaid thinks Superman would win in a battle against Homelander, but recognizes that his version of Superman has room to grow.

The debate between Superman and Homelander's power is ongoing, with fans discussing the outcome of a possible showdown between the two.

If a crossover ever happens between My Adventures with Superman and The Boys, viewers could finally see Superman take on Homelander.



My Adventures with Superman Lead star Jack Quaid, who plays the titular DC hero, reveals who he thinks would win between Man of Steel and The boys' Country. The Man of Steel is preparing to return to the small screen as My Adventures with Superman season 2 arrives this weekend on Adult Swim. After the big end of My Adventures with Superman season 1, Clark Kent's Kryptonian journey has only just begun. In an exclusive interview with Rant screenpromoting My Adventures with Superman season 2, Quaid, who also plays the role of Hughie Campbell on Prime Video The boys, he was asked who he thought would win in a battle between Superman and Homelander. Now that Quaid has participated in both superhero universes, including playing the Last Son of Krypton, the actor gave the following answer to who would emerge victorious in a showdown:

Screen Rant: Now that you've played Superman – and let's say if you had this conversation with Antony Starr, I don't know if he'll watch this – would you say Superman beats Homelander in a showdown? Jack Quaid: He has to, right? If he doesn't, we're all in trouble. I think my particular version of Superman has a lot to do, and he still needs to discover other powers that we all know are there, but give him a few seasons, and he can take on Homelander, it's on. Related 7 My Adventures With Superman: Season 2 Theories We Actually Believe Season 2 of My Adventures with Superman is happening. From Brainiac's goal to General Zod's plan, here are the biggest theories on what happens next.

Superman vs. Homelander: Who's the Most Powerful Debate Explained

Homelander, who is essentially the evil version of Superman in The boys the universe, has long been the subject of debate as to whether or not it could defeat the Man of Tomorrow. The boys, which is a superhero satire, explores a world where supes (their version of metahumans) have become common, and in this universe, Homelander is the main antagonist, showing how doomed a world could be if Superman turned against humanity. As The boys have continued to run for years, fandoms regularly discuss the outcome of a Superman vs. Homelander fight. Many would say that because Homelander is willing to cross any line, he would emerge victorious against Superman. However, with Superman being a true alien from another planet who also uses his powers in more intelligent ways, the Man of Steel should, without a doubt, be able to defeat Homelander. Ultimately, the outcome would also depend entirely on who writes a Superman vs. Homelander battle.

If there ever came a time when The boys could do a real crossover with DC, it's more than likely that Superman and Homelander could finally fight. If the studios were ever able to figure out how to pull off a crossover from a legal standpoint, it would certainly be compelling to see how they would approach the Superman and Homelander situation. Whether it's the Man of Steel My Adventures with Superman or any of the live-action versions, hopefully there will be a day when Kal-El can go head-to-head with Homelander in some way. The first two episodes of



My Adventures with Superman

Season 2 premieres Saturday, May 25 at midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim, with individual episodes airing weekly each Saturday.

My Adventures with Superman Cast Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, Ishmel Sahid, Kari Wahlgren Release date July 6, 2023 Seasons 1 Network Swimming for adults Streaming service(s) Max. Showrunner Jake Wyatt Develop

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://screenrant.com/superman-homelander-fight-jake-quaid/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos