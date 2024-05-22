Entertainment
Accused killer pleads not guilty in 2021 attack on Grizzlies actor and friend
Investigators found bullet holes in the walls and blown out windows in the cabin where the body of actor Emerald MacDonald was found in 2021 alongside her seriously injured friend, we heard on Tuesday. the opening of the trial of their accused attacker.
Scott Hala is charged with first-degree murder in MacDonald's death, as well as attempted murder and aggravated sexual assault of his friend Daisy Alonok.
Hala pleaded not guilty to all three charges Tuesday. The trial, which is expected to last four days, will take place at the Kugluktuks community hall. The Nunavut Court of Justice provided an audio feed of the trial to Nunatsiaq News.
MacDonald was best known for the role she played in the film The Grizzlies, about a lacrosse team in Kugluktuk that is helping local youth rally against some of the highest suicide rates in North America.
In court, Crown prosecutor Emma Baasch presented an agreed statement of facts regarding the events that began on April 29, 2021, when MacDonald and some friends, including Alonok, were staying in a cottage five kilometers from Kugluktuk.
MacDonald had traveled to Kugluktuk by snowmobile to restock his supplies. Baasch said that around 10:30 p.m. on April 30, friends visited Alonok and MacDonald, who were alone at the cottage at the time, and found nothing unusual.
Shortly after midnight on May 1, Alonok texted her then-partner to say she and MacDonald would be staying at the cottage.
About an hour later, at 1:16 a.m., MacDonald texted a friend to say Hala was outside their cabin. She said she and Alonok both felt [creeped out]according to a text message read in court.
Two days later, on May 3 around 9 a.m., Melissa MacDonald contacted a mutual friend because neither Alonok nor MacDonald had shown up for work.
When the friend, identified in court as Randy, went to check on them, he found MacDonald's partially naked body in the middle of the cabin and Alonok lying unconscious in a corner of the room.
Baasch said Alonok had bruising to her left eye and was taken outside to wait on a snowmobile. A medical examination later revealed that she suffered from a swollen leg, bruising on the front of both legs and a laceration to the back of her head in which a small metal object was found at the point. laceration.
She repeatedly told Randy that she didn't know what happened.
The court heard Randy returned to the cottage, checked MacDonald's pulse but determined she was dead. She was found partially naked, with her pants pulled down to her knees and her shirt pulled up above her breasts.
Later that day, at the cabin, RCMP investigators found bullet holes in the walls and shattered windows.
Baasch said medical examiner Dr. Tara Dixon determined MacDonald's cause of death to be a simple gunshot wound to the head.
Investigators took swab samples from MacDonald and identified DNA components of mixed origin from MacDonald and an unidentified man, Baasch said.
A later sample from Hala matched that of the unidentified man, she said.
Much of the trial's opening day was spent reviewing footage of Halas' statement to police, recorded approximately eight hours after his arrest on October 15, 2021.
In the video, Hala is heard admitting that he left the cabin at one point and returned some time later.
In speaking with RCMP investigators, Hala also questioned the validity of the DNA evidence.
Investigators told Hala there was no possibility the DNA belonged to another person on this planet.
The trial continues Wednesday.
