Entertainment
A Hollywood Icon Spent His Final Years Alone in This Central Florida Town
CASELBERRY, Florida. Did you know that Hedy Lamarr, one of the most popular actresses of her time, was also a brilliant inventor? She also lived her final years alone in Casselberry, thousands of miles from Hollywood.
Born Hedwig Eva Kiesler in Vienna, Austria, in 1914, she moved to the United States in 1937 after attracting the attention of Louis B. Mayer of MGM Studios fame. It was under Mayer's orders that she changed her name to suit Hollywood, becoming known as Hedy Lamarr.
Lamarr fought hard to not be defined solely by her beauty, although she was known as the most beautiful woman in the world at the time, but early on, Hollywood wasn't exactly known for its positive treatment of its actresses.
It was even reported that Lamarr and a few other women inspired the looks of Snow White and Cat Woman.
But Lamarr was more than just a pretty face.
After starring in several films and appearing on the cover of almost every magazine of her time, she became frustrated with the roles she was offered at MGM. When her contract ended, she decided to produce several films herself, which was unheard of for a woman at the time.
Later, with the help of Hollywood composer George Antheil, he was credited with helping to invent what is known as frequency hopping hoping to contribute to the war effort of World War II. She said the technology could be used to build anti-jamming radio-guided torpedoes.
His idea caught the attention of the National Council of Inventors and in 1942, Lamarr and Antheil received U.S. patent number 2,292,387 for their invention. The patent listed her maiden and married name at the time, Hedy Kiesler Markey.
Unfortunately, the Navy classified their work as top secret, but effectively shelved their idea.
In another sad twist, the military rediscovered the idea later in the 1950s, and by the 1960s most information technology developed by or for the armed forces incorporated the concepts of frequency hopping. Lamarr and Antheils.
This invention now forms the basis for the operation of cell phones, fax machines and other wireless communications, according to the US Department of Energy.
The two men never received credit or royalties from the United States for their invention. Their patent expired before they realized the military was using their idea.
Lamarr received the Pioneer Award from the American Electronic Frontier Foundations in 1997 at the age of 84.
She also became the first woman to receive the Invention Conventions' Bulbie Gnass Spirit of Achievement Award.
In 2014, she was posthumously inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame.
According to the United States Naval Institute, in 2017 the market value of Lamarr and Antheil's frequency hopping concept was estimated at $30 billion.
When asked how he felt about not being recognized for his invention, Lamarr reportedly responded by quoting part of a poem by Kent Keith saying: The greatest men and women with the greatest ideas can being brought down by the smallest men and women with the smallest minds. . Think big though.
Lamarr was married six times and lived a complex life. She is said to have been one of the first Hollywood stars to admit to having plastic surgery, with some reports suggesting she became obsessed with the procedures to the point she no longer looked like the same person. This could be one of the reasons why she was rarely seen in her later years.
She died on January 19, 2000, at the age of 85, in a nondescript three-bedroom, two-bathroom house in Casselberry, Florida, where she lived alone, often described as a recluse.
According to Denise Loder-DeLuca, Lamarr's daughter, Mom visited friends in Florida and ended up staying there.
Although Loder-DeLuca declined a full interview because she receives so many requests, she said she reserves the ones she does for young girls inspired by her mother's accomplishments, because I'm so proud of Mom as a source of inspiration for them.
Loder-DeLuca showed me the documentary Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story which she said was the best source of information about her famous mother.
The next time you pick up your cell phone, know that Lamarr had a hand in its technology. Google even posthumously honored Lamarr on his 101st birthday with a Google Doodle.
