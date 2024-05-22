



Real life Jolly LLB! Pune Porsche Crash A stark reminder for netizens of Bollywood courtroom drama The 17-year-old son of a real estate developer was arrested after crashing his Porsche into two motorcyclists, killing them instantly. The accused was arrested and released after 15 hours; the details of this Porsche accident in Pune remind netizens of the Bollywood legal drama – Jolly LLB. Pune Porsche Crash Real Life Jolly LLB Porsche accident in Pune is a real Jolly LLB: On the morning of May 19, a 17-year-old boy, son of a real estate developer from Pune, crashed his Porsche into a bicycle, killing two people – a man and a woman, both aged 24, from Madhya Pradesh. The minor accused, who was drunk while driving the car, was arrested by the Pune police but around fifteen hours later, he was released from jail. The conditions in which the teenager was released, the way his father tried to escape the police and how his grandfather worked hard to keep his grandson out of prison, remind netizens of Bollywood courtroom drama, Jolly LL.B. starring Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi in key roles. The film is also based on another hit and run case and its story is very similar to the key points of the film. Porsche accident in Pune. Is the Porsche accident in Pune a real Jolly LLB? As mentioned earlier, when the Pune Porsche accident came into the limelight, especially the manner in which the accused teenager was released on bail, several netizens compared the case to the 2013 released Bollywood courtroom drama Jolly LLB . The film, starring Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi in key roles, is inspired by the Sanjeev Nanda hit-and-run case of 1999. In the film, a boy from an upper-class family is accused of hit and run due to drunk driving. but he is defended in court and is free on bail. Striking similarities between Pune Porsche accident and Jolly LLB Just like the Pune accident was caused by a luxury Porsche car, the accident in the film was also caused by a luxury BMW car; in the Porsche accident, the 17-year-old minor accused is released from jail on a bail of Rs 7,500 and assurance from his grandfather to keep him away from bad company, in the film too , the grandfather of the accused (who is not a minor) says that “his grandson must be protected at all costs” and that “he cannot see his grandson go to prison”. In the movie, how the family of the accused did everything they could using their power and money to keep their son safe even after the crime he had committed, the father of the accused had also hatched a complete plan to evade arrest and also misled the cops for the same. In the Pune car accident, an FIR was filed by the father of the accused, after which he tried to evade arrest and evade the police by misleading them. The accused's father first took shelter in the various properties he owned across the city and then used his friend's vehicle and sent his own chauffeur-driven vehicle to Mumbai. To avoid being tracked, he turned off his cell phone and changed his number. The Pune crime branch eventually tracked down the father at a lodge in Sambhajinagar.





