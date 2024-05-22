Second daily Amtrak train, called Borealis, begins serving La Crosse





An Amtrak train drew a large crowd to the La Crosse station Tuesday for the train's first-ever stop in the city. The Borealis passenger train arrived at the north side depot around mid-afternoon. Borealis becomes the second current Amtrak train to have La Crosse on its daily schedule, along with the Empire Builder. Amtrak passengers and guests await the arrival of the new train in La Crosse on Tuesday Gov. Tony Evers joined other elected officials at the depot in welcoming increased passenger rail service to the region, calling himself a “train guy.” The governor noted that it has been 22 years since the last passenger rail expansion in Wisconsin. Additionally, Mayor Mitch Reynolds said the effort to get two trains to serve La Crosse has been years in the making. “The community members I represent are able to get around, see things and participate in the celebrations of their friends and family,” Reynolds said. “I’m just thrilled that this is happening.” Evers was part of a group of dignitaries who boarded the Borealis in La Crosse for a short trip east to the next scheduled stop, Tomah. It took a few tries to cut the Amtrak ribbon with the large ceremonial scissors. Eastbound Borealis heads to La Crosse depot on May 21, 2024 The train was a little late, arriving a few minutes after the scheduled arrival time of 2:16 p.m. The depot was crowded with travelers and train enthusiasts, including Ed Kamrowski, who worked as a local railroad agent, dating back to the 1960s. When asked what he remembered about working at the depot, Kamrowski replied that ” most of the time he was watching people enjoy what they were doing, especially if I was helping them plan a long trip.” Former state lawmaker Jennifer Shilling also recalls that area leaders spent years traveling to Madison to try to get that second train. The westbound Borealis arrives in La Crosse just before 4 p.m. Meanwhile, the eastbound Empire Builder leaves La Crosse at 11:37 a.m. and the westbound train arrives around 8 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wizmnews.com/2024/05/21/second-daily-amtrak-train-called-borealis-begins-service-to-la-crosse/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos