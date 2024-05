Tourist trains enrich travelers' options

Passengers on the Y445 tourist train recently embarked on a 15-day cross-country journey from Beijing to Laos, visiting famous scenic areas along the route. These include Mount Emei in southwest China's Sichuan province, the Patuxay Monument in Vientiane, and the Royal Palace in Luang Prabang, Laos. Elderly passengers on train Y535, traveling from Xi'an to Tongchuan in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, were treated to a temple fair experience. The actors and performers provided continued entertainment throughout the journey. Chinese railway services create high-quality personalized tourist train products for passengers by combining local culture, customs and natural resources. The first high-quality tourist train “Tianshan” launched this year by Xinjiang railway authorities departs from a railway station in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 8, 2024 (Photo/Zou Yi) Long-distance tourist trains mainly target passengers aged 50 to 70, offering tailor-made services such as accommodation, dining, transportation, sightseeing, shopping and entertainment to meet the specific needs of these tourists , according to Yan Lei, deputy general manager. of the tourist train division of China Railway Travel Service Group. China Railway Xian Group Co., Ltd. has developed 56 tourism products of different themes and price ranges. This year, the company operated 23 tourist trains, carrying nearly 21,000 passengers. To meet the preferences of middle-aged and elderly travelers, rail services have introduced personalized services, ensuring a comfortable and safe experience. Dedicated waiting areas and boarding channels have been created at many railway stations to facilitate the orderly travel of tourist groups. To improve the passenger experience on long train journeys, rail services have made improvements and upgrades to the dining cars on many trains. These improvements include the addition of entertainment features such as sound systems and foldable tables. In addition, services such as bars and KTV facilities have been introduced. Various activities such as song and dance performances, tea ceremonies, quizzes and craft workshops were also organized to provide entertainment and increase passenger engagement. The expansion of personalized rail services has had a significant positive impact, generating significant tourism revenue for various destinations. For example, the ice and snow-themed tourist trains operated by China Railway Xian Group Co., Ltd. contributed more than 4 million yuan ($552,796) to the overall tourism revenue of tourist destinations. (Web Editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)

