Hollywood Dreamin': LaNisa Frederick breaks barriers and builds bridges in Hollywood | News





In just six years, LaNisa Frederick has carved out an important place for itself in Hollywood. Her voice has animated characters for DreamWorks and Nickelodeon, and she broke new ground as the first black woman to play a major role in the hit video game. Call of Duty, voicing the character Syd. His comedic talents shined on popular shows like “Brooklyn 99” and “Snake Oil.” Yet Frederick's success was not just down to luck; it is the result of rigorous training and dedication. I am trained. I have obtained degrees in this field. I'm a theater girl through and through, says the Cincinnati native. Her educational background is impressive, with a BA in theater from Loyola University Chicago, an MA from the University of Essex in England, alongside work at the prestigious Steppenwolf Theater and training in improv and sketch at Second City. I’ve been in the industry forever and a day,” she explains. This industry is always ebbing and flowing, so one thing I like to advocate to black actors is understanding the industry and knowing that we need to be twice as good. Frederick is keenly aware of the challenges black actresses face, not only in securing roles but also in receiving fair compensation. Studies reveal that black actresses earn significantly less than their white counterparts, with disparities evident at all levels of fame and performance intensity. This pay gap highlights broader systemic issues within the sector, where black talent often faces both underrepresentation and underpayment. Rather than passively waiting for opportunities, Frederick creates his own. Together with Danielle Pinnock from “Ghosts”, she produces the Instagram series “Reserved Hashtag”, described as comic activism. The series delves into the unique challenges black actresses face in an industry slow to embrace diversity. One thing I've learned is that black people aren't educated enough about the industry. What to do when you receive a big salary, for example. So I think a lot of it comes down to offering advice and mentoring. I've been very lucky, so I try to teach everyone, she says. Frederick's upcoming projects include a campaign with Queen Latifah and a movie in front Marguerite Cho. Regardless of his roles, Frederick is committed to developing his own content to combat stereotypes. There is still often a challenge to embodying this one-dimensional character, she notes. We always fight against stereotypes. That's why I develop my own stuff. I was able to use this platform to say what we wanted to say.

