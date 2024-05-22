California bikers arrested for gang attack on '90210' actor Ian Ziering on New Year's Day





Two alleged members of a notorious mini-motorcycle “gang” who allegedly attacked actor Ian Ziering were arrested Tuesday in connection with the viral New Year's Eve brawl. Jacob Esteban Hernandez, 20, and Angie Tereza Guizar, 40, were arrested and charged with felony vandalism and assault with a deadly weapon, respectively. according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The 90210 Beverly Hills alumnus, 60, clashed with the group of bikers, known as the 605 minibike gang, on Hollywood Blv. on December 31, 2023. Two suspected members of a notorious “mini bike” gang who allegedly attacked Ian Ziering were arrested on Tuesday. TMZ The 60-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 alum got into a confrontation with the biker group on December 31, 2023. TMZ Shocking video footage showed Ziering arguing with a biker moments before other bikers stopped to attack as Ziering's 12-year-old daughter sat helpless in the car. The Sharknado star was surrounded by at least four bikers, who apparently stopped in front of his vehicle in traffic, during the attack. Footage showed Ziering throwing the first punch in the brawl before running away from the group pursuing him. The bikers vandalized Ziering's car while her daughter was still inside, the LAPD said. He was later seen consoling his crying daughter Mia. The group, known as the 605 minibike gang, approached the actor on Hollywood Blv. TMZ As a result, Ziering's $100,000 GLE SUV suffered a shattered windshield on the driver's side while the passenger's side mirror was smashed into pieces. In a lengthy statement after the attack, Ziering revealed that he and his daughter remained unharmed. While stuck in traffic, my car was aggressively approached by one of these bikers, resulting in a disturbing confrontation. To try to assess the damage, I got out of my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, in which I lived to protect myself, he shared one day after the ordeal. The Sharknado star was surrounded by at least four bikers, who apparently stopped in front of his vehicle in traffic, during the attack. TMZ The bikers vandalized Ziering's car while her daughter was still inside, the LAPD said. TMZ I am relieved to report that my daughter and I are completely unharmed, but the incident has left me deeply concerned about the growing audacity of these groups in disrupting public safety and peace. He continued: This situation highlights a wider problem of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior. As a citizen and parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from the authorities seems insufficient. In a lengthy statement after the attack, Ziering revealed that he and his daughter remained unharmed. Getty Images I have always been an advocate against bullying and misconduct, and this incident reinforces my belief in the importance of personal and community safety, Ziering added, in part. Hernandez and Guizar were arrested after arrest warrants were served at their respective homes in Rosemead, California, and Los Angeles early Tuesday morning. After the attack, Ziering was seen consoling his crying daughter Mia (left). AFP via Getty Images Now that the arrests have been made, the LAPD is submitting the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, who will decide whether charges will be filed. Hernández's bail was set at $50,000, while Guizar's bail is set at $30,000.

