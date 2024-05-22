Yappy Pride Party Returns to Just Dog Food West Hollywood

The Yappy Pride Party returns to the Just Food for Dogs West Hollywood kitchen, located at 7870 Santa Monica Boulevard, on Saturday, June 1, 2024, during WeHo Pride Weekend. Dogs and their pet companions are welcome to attend the event in their parking lot at the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue.

Guests will celebrate the kickoff of Pride Month with food and refreshments. Past events have offered wraps, freshly made burgers, hot dogs and plenty of dog treats to munch on. This year, enjoy a photo session with furry family photos (available from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.) with the purchase of toys and treats. pack. There will also be a K-9 sewing competition.

The first-ever dog kitchen known for providing healthy, nutritionally balanced meals from veterinarian-balanced, human-grade dog food, celebrated Pride with an invitation to dress in your best rainbow -sky and enjoy a photo booth, treats and a chance to win raffle prizes. . This is the second annual Pride event for the West Hollywood location, which was much bigger this year than last.

The Just Food for Dogs WeHo hosted a Pawliday party for the neighborhood on December 10, 2022, where pets dressed in their best and enjoyed treats while waiting for their close-up at the Woof Booth for a pet portrait. 'animal. Their human companions enjoyed sandwiches, eggnog and other snacks while mingling with other guests and their four-legged friends.

The Just Food for Dogs kitchen has been preparing fresh food outdoors since it was founded by a man named Shawn Buckley in 2010.

According to their mission statement, Just Food for Dogs' goal is to help as many pets as possible live their longest, best lives through the transformative power of fresh food backed by science. They improve the length and quality of life of pets through the following core values: Relentlessly advocate for the health of pets.

Be completely transparent

Base decisions on scientific evidence

Driving change in our category

Honoring the Lives of Pets by Supporting Rescue Efforts

You can find them in retail kitchens, veterinary clinics and hospitals, Pet Food Express stores in California, Petco stores nationwide, and on Chewy.com.

To find out more, please visit; https://www.justfoodfordogs.com/