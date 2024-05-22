Entertainment
Indian Bollywood star's power wanes in elections amid political divisions and controversial comments
Newcomers from the film industry did not come to the elections this time as much as they usually do because politics has become very corrosive, Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, an independent political commentator, told This Week in Asia.
They believe that siding with one side or the other of this corrosive divide would harm their professional interests.
This incident was not the first time Ranaut was embroiled in controversy.
Ranaut, who has starred in hit films such as Queen And Tanu marries Manuprovoked allegations of insensitivity from the opposition in 2021 when she said India's hard-won freedom from Britain in 1947 was bheek (a document) and real freedom was achieved in 2014, referring to the coming to power of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his BJP.
Two years ago, actor Aamir Khan faced calls to boycott his film Laal Singh Chaddha a Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump after a 2015 interview surfaced on social media in which he spoke about growing intolerance in India.
Analysts say these incidents show a tendency of Bollywood stars to mix entertainment and politics without thinking carefully.
There are quite a few people who speak in this tone. It appears to be finding traction with the voting community, said Ram Karan, a Hyderabad-based freelance editor who has closely followed the Indian film industry.
Twenty years ago, the Indian film industry was a model of harmony where people of different communities and religions mixed freely, but this is slowly changing, Karan said.
Several movie stars have started distancing themselves from political campaigns to protect their careers and do not want to be seen taking sides amid sharp divisions between rival parties, analysts say.
Given the divisive political environment, election campaigns of film stars have declined, except for veteran actors Hema Malini and Raj Babbar. Malini is seeking her third term as a BJP MP while Babbar is fighting for a seat as a BJP candidate. Congress Party.
The advent of artificial intelligence and its increasing misuse has also made Bollywood actors wary of politics.
Two viral videos released last month reportedly showed Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Aamir Khan campaigning for the opposition Congress party, prompting them to file a complaint and explain that the videos were deepfakes made without their consent.
The film industry is shaken by challenges [of digital streaming platforms] and political challenge, Karan said, adding that the less active participation of Bollywood stars in the elections showed that their appeal in the political arena was waning.
The number of first registrations on the electoral lists is low compared to the past. Normally there is an increase in voting after such a difficult period like Covid, but we have seen the opposite as there is generally apathy in society, said Mukhopadhyay, who cited the exploitation of religion in political purposes as a main reason.
The changing distribution dynamics of the film industry also explain why Bollywood stars were less inclined to get involved in political campaigns with more creative works distributed via streaming platforms rather than in cinemas, according to Karan.
As such, these stars had to carefully plan their public appearances and avoid stepping on each other's toes, Karan said.
Actors are not interested in making public appearances when their films are not released. You don't want overexposure.
In contrast, the Indian film industry and politics were once considered a perfect match, especially in South India. Notable film stars who became renowned politicians included MG Ramachandran, former chief minister of the state of Tamil Nadu and founder of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party, and NT Rama Rao, a filmmaker who later served as minister in head of state of Andhra Pradesh. for three terms.
Like Ranaut, one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema, Pawan Kalyan, has also thrown in his hat in the ongoing elections and is fighting for a seat in Andhra Pradesh.
But Karan noted that their participation did not create the buzz of previous elections involving movie stars. The media are less interested in it.
