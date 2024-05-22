Entertainment
Disneylands Club 33 will have its own Hollywood movie – Pasadena Star News
Disneyland's secret, private and mysterious Club 33 gets the theme park treatment on the big screen with a story of murder and mystery set in the magical restaurant and a host of suspects that reads like a who's who of the greatest figures Of the history.
“Goosebumps” and “Shazam” screenwriter Darren Lemke has been tapped to write the script for a “Club 33” film set in the fantasy world of the members-only restaurant New Orleans Square, according to the Hollywood journalist.
ALSO WATCH: Disneyland Club 33 chef named California Woman of the Year
Disneyland Bills Club 33 also exclusive, world-class and shrouded in mystery. Club 33 was inspired by the VIP lounges Walt Disney experienced at the 1964 New York World's Fair, where It's a Small World and Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln debuted. The Disneyland Private Club opened in May 1967, a few months after Disney's death in December 1966.
Club membership costs $25,000 and $10,000 per year, depending on Eater. The waiting list is in the hundreds and it can take more than a decade to receive an invitation. Tom Hanks, Christina Aguilera and Elton John – all of whom have professional relationships with Disney – are reportedly among the celebrity club members, according to Eater.
ALSO WATCH: How Disneyland's Club 33 Actually Got Its Name — It's Not What You Think
The film “Club 33” will be directed by “Scapegoat” and “Deadpool & Wolverine” director Shawn Levy in partnership with 21 Laps Entertainment, the team behind “Stranger Things” and the “Night at the Museum” film franchise.
The story of the film “Club 33” centers on a young aspiring detective who investigates a murder at the magical club-diner after receiving a mysterious invitation to the Disneyland hideaway, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The Suspects: Some of the biggest and most iconic figures in history, all of whom happen to be members of Club 33.
The “Club 33” film project will exude the tone and mood of “Clue” and “Night at the Museum,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.
ALSO WATCH: Downtown Disney store closes after a decade to make way for new store
While many Disneyland attractions began life as Hollywood films, the trend in recent decades has been to turn Disneyland rides into blockbuster films – with varying degrees of success.
The gold standard is “Pirates of the Caribbean,” which plundered $4.5 billion at the global box office over the course of five films.
Disney has announced a sequel to “Jungle cruise” was in the works shortly after the first film's release in 2021 – but we haven't heard much since.
Disney tried and failed twice with “Haunted house» films in 2003 and 2023.
Earlier attempts with “Tower of Terror” (1997), “Mission to Mars” (2000) and “Country Bears” (2002) have long been forgotten.
But that didn't stop Disney from trying. Projects based on Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain and the Society of Explorers and Adventurers are at different stages of development.
