Welcome To The Jungle is one of the most awaited films of Hindi cinema. The third installment of the Welcome franchise is directed by renowned director Ahmad Khan.

Well, the news is that the makers have wrapped up a busy schedule and canned a crazy action sequence starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Wari. The particularity of the filming is that 200 horses took part in the filming.

Director Ahmad Khan revealed to the press that this action sequence will be one of the biggest highlights of the film. Welcome To The Jungle made headlines as Sanjay Dutt, who plays a key role in the film, pulled out due to date issues.

