Shah Rukh Khan hospitalized: Shah Rukh Khan health crisis: Bollywood superstar hospitalized after KKR match in Ahmedabad





Iconic Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan was recently admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad, sparking widespread concern among his fans. The actor reportedly fell ill due to heatstroke which he suffered while attending an IPL match between his team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Shah Rukh Khan was in Ahmedabad to support KKR in the first playoff match of IPL 2024. After KKR's victory, which secured their place in the IPL final, Shah Rukh celebrated with his children, Suhana and AbRam, at the Narendra Modi Stadium. His energetic participation included a victory lap, where he delighted fans with his signature pose, arms outstretched, and hugged his team's players. Shah Rukh Khan: hospitalization and state of health According to media reports, after the match, Shah Rukh Khan's health deteriorated due to the extreme heat, which reportedly led to his heat stroke. He was taken to KD Hospital for treatment and later released after first aid. Doctors advised him to rest and recover.

The news of Shah Rukh Khan's hospitalization sparked an outpouring of support and concern from his fans. Social media was full of messages wishing him a speedy recovery. One fan tweeted: “OMG I hope he's okay,” while another added: “Get well soon our king.” » KKR's IPL journey and SRK's support Kolkata Knight Riders' triumphant journey to the IPL final was marked by the unwavering support of Shah Rukh Khan. Known for his motivating presence, SRK not only cheered for his team but also interacted warmly with the players of the opposing team, Sunrisers Hyderabad, demonstrating his sportsmanship. KKR spinner Varun Chakaravarthy praised Shah Rukh for his immense impact on the team. “SRK was present in almost every match in Kolkata. Even in the match where we didn't do well, he came to the dressing room, spoke to every player and hugged everyone,” said Chakaravarthy. Shah Rukh Khan's Upcoming Projects On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'. He is all set to start shooting for his next film, 'King', produced by Siddharth Anand and Gauri Khans Red Chillies Entertainment. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film will also feature his daughter, Suhana Khan. Shah Rukh will play a don, reminiscent of his role in the series 'Don', adding a gray character to his diverse portfolio.

