No one knew the trauma behind Paul Scheers' awkward character

With his delightfully silly roles on shows like The league, Veep, And The right place, comedian Paul Scheer has always projected a sense of unfettered fun. This is partly why, as he explains in his new memoir Joyful memories of trauma and on this episode of Podcast The Last Laughhe was so reluctant to disclose the very real pain that dominated much of his childhood.

Scheer talks about how comedy helped save him from the violently abusive household he grew up in and has continued to be a vital part of his life as he raises his own children. He also tells incredible stories about his strange run-ins with celebrities like Christopher Walken and Bill Cosby, describes the unique experience of improvising alongside Larry David on Calm your enthusiasmand explains how he was able to emotionally overcome four unsuccessful auditions for Saturday Night Live.

The stories Scheer tells about his childhood Joyful memories of trauma are anecdotes that he has been telling with great joy for years. But at some point he realized that many of them were incredibly traumatic for anyone who heard them.

For the most part, I like to keep a part of me private, he says. So I sat down and started putting these stories together, and I realized that I was ignoring this big part of my life. And why am I doing this? Why don't I go there? Because I realized that if I wanted to write a book, I had to go further. I have to tell the whole story. And is there a way to tell the things that people want to hear me talk about, these funny stories, these stories that they've never heard, but also put that in a much broader context?

As he explains in excruciating detail in the book, Scheer came from a very abusive home with an incredibly abusive stepfather. Growing up, acting was a chance to escape the horrors happening in his home. They were the people I could run away with, he said. I wanted to be on TV.

Scheer's obsession with pop culture as a way to escape his daily trauma is a common thread throughout the book. While other boys his age were trying to get their hands on Playboy magazines, he told me that he was sneaking profane Eddie Murphy songs long before he was old enough to understand what they meant.

Nothing seemed bigger to Scheer in the entertainment world than Saturday Night Live. Born in 1976, just months after the show's first season premiered, he wrote that he had dreamed of being part of the cast since he was 12 years old. And as the first member of New York's premier improv theater, the Upright Citizens Brigade, he got the first of what would become several chances to audition for the show in 2001.

That year, Scheer auditioned alongside Kevin Hart and his UCB mentor, Amy Poehler. Of those three, only Poehler made the cut, but Scheer's dream didn't die there. I auditioned for SNL four times. I only wrote about the first one in the book, he told me. And I didn't understand every time.

Even auditioning was truly a dream come true, he says, and he still firmly believes that if he had ended up in casting, he would never have been able to create his own (short-lived but influential) sketch series ), Human giantfor MTV with Aziz Ansari, Rob Huebel and Jason Woliner.

I would never change Human giant to be sure SNLhe adds, saying it was worth it to be able to have control of his own destiny and do something that felt like mine.

But all that being said, Scheer clearly still feels the pain of that fourth rejection. What killed me the last time I got rejected from the show, he says, was that not only did he audition on his birthday, but he was also asked to come back for the entire day and night at 30 Rockefeller Plaza for the show. show this Saturday. Then he was taken in a limo to the after-party, where he really let himself believe that this was finally happening for him.

It was great, Scheer remembers. I felt like, oh my God, I got this. And people come up to me at the afterparty and they're like, “You got it, you got the show.” And then, just as I was like, “Alright, life is about to change,” one of the producers put his hand on my shoulder and said, “Hey, you didn't get the gig “.

This producer then pointed out the actor who would join SNL Instead, Scheer graciously declines to name the actor, but says they had an interesting run on the show and he was already sitting comfortably at Lorne Michaels' table.

Scheer is generally able to find the positive side in his many traumatic life experiences, but even he has to admit that one of them hurt.

