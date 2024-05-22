Bollywood Roundup: Kajol, Anupam Kher, Janhvi Kapoor and more…

– Advertisement –

Kajol's 'Wednesday Wisdom' to know if your glass is half full or half empty… 'it's refillable'

Mumbai – Actress Kajol On Wednesday, he shared a quote of wisdom about whether the glass is half full or half empty, and said it was “refillable.”

The Baazigar fame actress, who has 16.9 million followers on Instagram, posted a smiling selfie and shared a quote from 'Wednesday Wisdom'.

The photo shows Kajol wearing a yellow ethnic suit with her hair half tied up.

She captioned the post: “People who wonder if the glass is half full or half empty are missing the point… It's refillable! #thoughtoftheday #wisdomwednesday.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen as Devyani in Lust Stories 2 and as Noyonika Sengupta in the web series The Trial.

She then has Sarzameen, Do Patti and Maa in her kitten.

Anupam Kher warns fans about fake video circulating under his name on Telegram

Mumbai – Acclaimed actor Anupam Kher took to social media to alert his followers to a misleading video circulating under his name.

In his post, Kher warned his fans about a scam video created by an individual named Rehan Malik, who operates a Telegram channel called “Rehan Malik – Honest Tipper”. This channel would be linked to a betting site.

Kher's tweet reads: “WARNING: A friend sent me this video! Where a #RehanMalik made my fake video and posted it on his #TelegramChannel under the name “Rehan Malik – Honest Tipper”! It's a betting site. Please don't let this fool you! THANKS. @CPMumbaiPolice @Mum_CyberPolice.

The fake video shows Kher, who returns to the director's chair after two decades with “Tanvi The Great”, apparently supporting the betting site. This tactic aims to deceive viewers into believing that Kher supports or is associated with the platform, thereby giving him unwarranted credibility.

Marking the official credentials of the Mumbai Police Commissioner and the Mumbai Cyber ​​Police, Kher also sought the intervention of law enforcement agencies to resolve the issue. Their action is crucial to finding the perpetrator of the crime and preventing the spread of the false video.

KJo shares funny BTS photo of Janhvi wearing a mask on her forehead

Mumbai – Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is gearing up for his upcoming film 'Mr. & Ms. Mahi', organized a gala shoot for the film, as evidenced by behind-the-scenes footage from the sets.

On Wednesday, producer-director Karan Johar shared a series of BTS photos posted by the film's director Sharan Sharma.

In one of the photos, Janhvi can be seen wearing surgical masks on her face and forehead.

The photo shows her wearing a pink voluminous salwar suit.

The other images in the carousel show the team discussing the plans and the director's briefing.

Janhvi will be seen essaying the role of a cricketer opposite Rajkummar Rao in the film, produced by her mentor Karan Johar.

Mr. and Mrs. Mahi is set to release on May 31.

Abhishek Bachchan on Yuva's 2 decades: 'I can't believe it's been 20 years'

Mumbai – Bollywood Actor Abhishek Bachchanwho will next be seen in the yet to be released film Shoojit Sircar, celebrates two decades of his cult film Yuva directed by Mani Ratnam.

On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram Stories and shared a video showing a scene where his character Lallan tests the mic before an election speech.

The actor wrote #20yearsofYuva on the video. My God! I can't believe it's been 20 years.

Yuva' was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Tamil as Aayutha Ezhuthu. It is loosely based on the life of George Reddy, an academic at Osmania University in Hyderabad.

The film also starred Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Sonu Sood and Esha Deol in key roles.

Abhishek plays a villain in the film, who carries out political attacks at the behest of a politician played by Om Puri.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has written the dialogues in Hindi for Abhishek's character in the film. The two then had a fallout after Anurag felt that Abhishek was not doing justice to his dialogues. However, they buried the hatchets and collaborated in Manmarziyaan (2018).

Jacqueliene Fernandez soaks up the “sun, cinema and magic of Cannes”

Mumbai – Actress Jacquelienne Fernandezwho walked the prestigious red carpet of the 77th Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, treated her fans to mesmerizing photos of herself in a structured strapless white Cote d'Azur ensemble.

Jacqueliene, who was last seen in the film “Cirkus”, took to Instagram and published a series of photos, in which we can see her in a white knee-length strapless dress, with beaded embroidery above.

For makeup, the “Housefull 3” actress opted for brown lips, eyeliner, thick eyebrows and contoured cheeks. She tied her hair in a bun with a few strands of hair left loose on her forehead.

She accessorized the look with a diamond necklace and ring.

Jacqueliene smiles candidly for the cameras as she soaks up the sun.

The message is captioned: “Enjoy the sun, the films and the magic of Cannes! »

The diva walked the ramp for BMW India for the premiere of 'The Substance' at Cannes.

On the work front, she next has 'Fateh' with Sonu Sood in the pipeline. The film, produced by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios, revolves around the complexities and challenges of cybercrime.

Fateh is all set to hit the screens this year.

Sonakshi's Wish List: I want to do a bold film with Anurag Kashyap, I want to work with Rajkumar Hirani

New Delhi- Sonakshi Sinha has a series of names of filmmakers she wants to collaborate with. After the author Sanjay Leela Bhansali checked off the bucket list, she says she would love to work with Rajkumar Hirani, Anurag Kashyap And Rohit Shetty.

About who she would like to work with next, Sonakshi told IANS: I would love to work with Rajkummar Hirani, sir. He’s another filmmaker who taps into the emotions of his audience. He’s a simplistic but so impactful filmmaker and I would love to work with him.

She shared that she would also love to do a full-fledged action film.

There's Rohit Shetty, I would love to do an all-out action film with him. There is Ashutosh Gowarikar, sir. I really want to see a bold film with Anurag Kashyap and then Anurag Basu. There are still a lot of filmmakers on my bucket list, she added.

Having made her debut in 2010 with Salman Khan's 'Dabangg', in a career spanning almost 14 years, Sonakshi has worked with filmmakers such as Prabhu Deva, Vikramaditya Motwane and AR Murugadoss to name a few -uns.

His next work includes 'Kakuda', a horror comedy directed by Aditya Sarpotdar.

Ananya Panday wishes her best daughter Suhana on her 24th birthday: There is no one like you

Mumbai – Like Suhana Khandaughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khanturned 24 on Wednesday, her actress best friend Ananya Blacksmith wrote a note to wish her the best daughter.

Ananya took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a photo of her and Suhana at an IPL match supporting the team Kolkata Knight Riders.

She wrote: Happy birthday to my best girl! There is no one like you in the whole world. I love you Suzie @suhanakhan2, this photo shows us happiest doing what we love most.

Ananya and Suhana are childhood friends. Suhana made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies', where she essayed the role of Veronica Lodge.

Suhana will reportedly star alongside her father in 'King'. (IANS)