Luke Cage actor Mike Colter says he would 'consider' returning to the MCU





Luke Cage star Mike Colter has revealed what it will take for him to return to the MCU. The actor, who helmed two seasons of Luke Cage and made appearances in the miniseries Jessica Jones and The Defenders, said ComicBook.com in a recent interview, he's open to reprising his role in the MCU, but only if it doesn't affect his schedule in such a way that he “can't do another season of Evil.” “I would be totally interested in a good script and a good idea that would make sense. Evil is a supernatural drama created by Robert and Michelle King that premiered its first season on CBS before moving to Paramount+. The fourth season premieres on May 23, with four bonus episodes concluding the series for good, potentially freeing up Colter's schedule despite him starring in a Plane sequel. Colter apparently has the same motto as Luke Cage fan favorite Pop when thinking about the future (that the only direction that matters in life is the future), as he told the outlet that he wasn't actively thinking about his role in Marvel or creating a movie. to come back. However, he would think about it if the circumstances were right. “I would totally be interested in a good storyline and a good idea that would make sense,” he said of a future superhero stint, while adding, “I don't stay up at night thinking think about it, and I don't remember it unless someone brings it up. But I enjoyed my time. I don't look into the past, good, we'll talk about it. [past it]”. Luke Cage ran for two seasons between 2016 and 2018, but Netflix canceled the series a week after pulling the plug on Iron Fist. Other shows in the Defenders saga followed suit and were removed from Netflix in 2022 when Disney picked up the license and added them to the Disney+ library and, subsequently, the MCU timeline. Some of the characters from these shows have already returned in the MCU's post-Netflix series cancellations. Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/Daredevil appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Echo, while Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk/Kingpin appeared in Hawkeye and Echo. More familiar faces from the Defenders-verse will return for Daredevil: Born Again when it premieres in March 2025, including Wilson Bethel's Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye, Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle/The Punisher, Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson, and Karen Page by Deborah Ann Woll, in addition to Cox and D'Onofrio. Adele Ankers-Range is a freelance entertainment writer for IGN. You can follow her on X/Twitter here.

