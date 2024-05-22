How would downtown businesses be affected by the repositioning of River Centers?





At its meeting Wednesday, Metropolitan Council will consider Mayor Sharon Weston Broomes' plan to redevelop the Elevate Canes River Center and build a complementary headquarters hotel. To facilitate the development of a new LSU arena, the River Center has entered into a non-compete agreement that will limit its ability to host most live music or entertainment events once the arena is built. Because of these restrictions, the River Center is likely to become more of a convention center than an entertainment venue in the years to come. But once the River Center stops hosting such events, how will downtown businesses be affected? Aaron Franklin, owner of the Third Street watering hole Dark 30says his company absolutely profits when the River Center hosts large events, and he calls the aforementioned non-compete agreement intimidating. Still, he doesn't blame anyone involved in the development of the new arenas and is optimistic the River Center will continue to contribute to his business once it has been redeveloped and a complementary headquarters hotel built. At the end of the day, it's just business, Franklin says. I'm not against Baton Rouge growing. Everyone is just trying to figure out how to make this city work. Daniel Unda, general director of Capital Grill and owner of Neighborhood bar somewheredeclined to speculate on how the repositioning of the River Center might affect downtown businesses, but he is clear on one thing: When the River Center hosts a large event, downtown businesses benefit. All I know is that we do well every time there's a concert, and the whole downtown area does well every time there's a concert, Unda said. That's all I can say. Whitney Hoffman Sayal, executive director of Downtown Development Districtalso declined to speculate on the potential impact of the River Centers' repositioning on downtown businesses, although it believes the repositioning presents its own unique economic opportunities. We see this as an opportunity to better connect to our river banks, says Sayal. If we reimagine the River Center, how can we reimagine the River Center in conjunction with the riverfront to make downtown a better overall attraction? Participate in our survey

